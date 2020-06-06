Michael Jordan pledges $ 100 million to fight racial injustice

WENN

The basketball legend makes the announcement of his association with his Jordan brand a few days after making a rare political statement about the police brutality that led to the death of George Floyd.

Up News Info –

Basketball legend Michael Jordan and officials behind his athletic brand have pledged $ 100 million (£ 79 million) over the next decade to combat racial injustice.

Days after the sports hero made a rare political statement expressing deep pain and anger at the police brutality that led to the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minnesota, he joined forces with Jordan Brand executives to announce plans to support the organizations working to "guarantee racial equality, social justice and greater access to education" for future generations.

"Jordan Brand is more than a man. He has always been a family," they shared in a joint press release on Friday, June 5.

"We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities around the world, and works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."

They continued: "The will, the work, the excellence that the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring out their dreams in the next. It is 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of However, even though things have changed, the worst remains the same. "

<br />

"Black lives matter. This is not a controversial statement. Until the entrenched racism that enables the failure of our country's institutions is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of blacks."