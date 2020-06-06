Michael B. Jordan tells protesters that Hollywood must "commit to hiring blacks" – Up News Info

Michael B. Jordan spoke out against police brutality and racial injustice on Saturday at a protest organized by Big 4 agencies in Century City.

The actor, who played an African-American man who was killed by police in the 2013 film. Fruitvale Station, asked Hollywood to put its words into action and hire more African Americans.

"You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020," he said. "Where's the challenge of committing to hiring blacks? Black content run by black executives, black consultants. Are you also watching our narration? Let us bring our darkness to light.

The agency's rally was one of more than a dozen in the Los Angeles area today as thousands of people took to the streets demanding an end to systemic racism after the death of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

Thousands of people also gathered in downtown Los Angeles, which has seen crowds gather over the past week in front of the City Hall and nearby LAPD headquarters.

In Highland Park, Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish joined the protesters and wore a sign saying "Stop killing blacks." She was surrounded by protesters wearing masks and posters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Hollywood and Vine, a few thousand people sang, marched, and called on the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other African-Americans recently killed by the police.

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at Pan Pacific Park and marched through the streets of the Fairfax district.