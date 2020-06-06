Michael B. Jordan Calls Hollywood "Invest In Black Personnel,quot;

Dsanchez / CPR / BACKGRID
Michael B. Jordan Today he asked Hollywood studios to "invest in black staff,quot; during a protest in Los Angeles, California.
Saturday Black Panther The actor addressed a crowd during a protest against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd, A Minnesota man who was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department in May. the Creed The actor took the microphone to reflect on the roles of previous films that he has played and that have touched on issues of racial injustice and inequality, as well as the changes he expects to see in the industry.
The actor recalled his starring role in 2013 as Oscar Grant in the biography. Fruitvale Station and what it taught Jordan about the "pain,quot; that the Grant family felt when he was killed on New Years Day in 2009 by a BART police officer in Oakland, California. Hollywood reporterThe actor said that "he lived with it for a long time and it weighs me down."
The 33-year-old California native also called on Hollywood studios and talent agencies to strive to hire more black staff.
"A great agent does not have to be a great organizer," he said, THR "But a great agent could advocate for relations with the organizers."
"What we are doing today will make our values heard and our voices heard," Jordan said at another time during the protest. "What we are doing today will make our values heard and our voices heard. We have to keep stirring things up. We cannot be complacent. We cannot let this moment just pass us by, we must continue to put our feet on our necks "
The police officer who was videotaped kneeling on Floyd's neck, Derek ChauvinHe has since been fired and arrested. He was charged with second-degree murder, following an update on his original third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.
Additionally, the three officers who witnessed Floyd's death without intervening:J.A. Keung, Thomas lane and Tou Thao'They've also been fired and arrested.
Jordan joins a list of other celebrities including Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halseyand Anthony Anderson who have taken to the streets to protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and demand justice for Floyd.
According to an Instagram video posted by @BlackLove, the actor also expressed during today's protest that "if you have racist beliefs, if you have a racist bone in your body, if you are not with me, if you are not standing with me and people they look like me, you don't need to be with me. I use my power to demand diversity, but it's time for studios and agencies … to do it. "
On Saturday, a public memorial was held in North Carolina for Floyd.
Floyd, who died at age 46, will be buried Tuesday, June 9, in Houston, after a visit Monday at the Fountain of Grace Church.