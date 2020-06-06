Michael B. Jordan Calls Hollywood "Invest In Black Personnel,quot;

Michael B. Jordan Today he asked Hollywood studios to "invest in black staff,quot; during a protest in Los Angeles, California.

Saturday Black Panther The actor addressed a crowd during a protest against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd, A Minnesota man who was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department in May. the Creed The actor took the microphone to reflect on the roles of previous films that he has played and that have touched on issues of racial injustice and inequality, as well as the changes he expects to see in the industry.

The actor recalled his starring role in 2013 as Oscar Grant in the biography. Fruitvale Station and what it taught Jordan about the "pain,quot; that the Grant family felt when he was killed on New Years Day in 2009 by a BART police officer in Oakland, California. Hollywood reporterThe actor said that "he lived with it for a long time and it weighs me down."

The 33-year-old California native also called on Hollywood studios and talent agencies to strive to hire more black staff.