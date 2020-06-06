Meek Mill Launches & # 39; Otherside of America & # 39; in support of Black Lives Matter

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Going Bad & # 39; He becomes one of the leading advocates of criminal justice reform in the United States after he was jailed for a widely criticized probation technicality in 2017.

Rapper meek mill has released a new song, "Otherside of America," in support of Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

The hip-hop star launched the forceful track on Friday, June 5 as protesters continue to take to the streets to face police brutality in the wake of the murder of black man George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minnesota officials who have since been indicted for his death.

"Reporting live from across America," he wrote on YouTube in the comments below the "Official Audio" video.

The song begins with an incendiary clip of a speech by the US President. USA Donald trump, before Meek steps in with verses about living hungry on the streets.

"He was angry, he was trying to fight / N ** ga we are hungry / Mama at work, daddy, he is dead / N *** a we are alone," he raps.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is one of the leading advocates of criminal justice reform in the United States after being jailed for a widely criticized probation technicality in 2017 related to a very old charge.

He gained his freedom in 2018 thanks to the movement & # 39; Free Meek & # 39; led by prominent allies and friends like Jay Z.