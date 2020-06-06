Massive coronavirus study saying hydroxychloroquine doesn't work has been retracted – BGR

Some of the co-authors of the studies have withdrawn two recently published research papers on coronavirus drugs, as the validity of the data set used in the observational trials could not be independently verified.

One study said hydroxychloroquine is actually worse for patients after analyzing data from more than 15,000 cases of COVID-19 that were treated with the controversial drug that President Trump favors.

The other retracted study looked at the use of certain heart medications and concluded that they can reduce the risk of death in COVID-19 cases.

A coronavirus study published a couple of weeks ago in The lancet He said that of 96,000 patients treated with COVID-19 in hundreds of hospitals worldwide, about 15,000 received hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine. That's the controversial COVID-19 treatment that Trump touted as a possible game changer, a drug the president reportedly took to prevent infection. Given the wide scope of the study, the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as several countries, suspended other studies of hydroxychloroquine. The research that followed questioned the validity of the databases, prompting some of the study co-authors to request independent reviews. The lancet He posted a concerned expression after the reports, and the WHO announced that it would continue its major hydroxychloroquine trial.

The study co-authors have retracted it, announcing that an independent review of the data was not possible. A study that used data from the same company and had some of the same co-authors, was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) Several weeks ago that study was also retracted.

The lancet published the retraction on Thursday:

Today, three of the article's authors, "Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without macrolide for the treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis," have retracted their study. They were unable to complete an independent audit of the data supporting their analysis. As a result, they have concluded that "they can no longer answer for the veracity of the primary data sources." The Lancet takes scientific integrity issues very seriously, and there are many outstanding questions about Surgisphere and the data that were supposedly included in this study. Following the guidelines of the Publications Ethics Committee (COPE) and the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE), institutional reviews of Surgisphere research collaborations are urgently needed. The withdrawal notice is published today, June 4, 2020. The article will be updated to reflect this withdrawal soon.

Separately, the NEJM published his own retraction.

Because all authors were not granted access to the raw data and the raw data could not be made available to an external auditor, we are unable to validate the main data sources underlying our article, "Cardiovascular Diseases , pharmacotherapy and mortality in Covid-19. "1 Therefore, we request that the article be withdrawn. We apologize to the editors and readers of the journal for the difficulties this has caused.

"Our independent peer reviewers informed us that Surgisphere would not transfer the full dataset, customer contracts, and the full ISO audit report to its servers for analysis, as such a transfer would violate customer agreements and confidentiality. As such, our reviewers were unable to conduct an independent, private peer review and therefore notified us of their withdrawal from the peer review process, ”wrote three of the investigators of the hydroxychloroquine study: Dr. Mandeep Mehra, Frank Ruschitzka and Amit Patel.

"Due to this unfortunate development, the authors request that the document be withdrawn," they said. “We all entered into this collaboration to contribute in good faith and at a time of great need during the COVID-19 pandemic. We deeply apologize to you, the editors and readers of the magazine for any embarrassment or inconvenience this may have caused. "Mehra and Patel also participated in the second study.

Data analysis firm Surgisphere Corporation and its founder Sapan Desai, co-author of the studies, were criticized in recent reports for their inability to explain access to the impressive amount of patient data on which the two observational studies were based. The company defended its databases and continues to support the findings.

The company defended its databases in a response on its website, but acknowledged that data from one hospital was misclassified and the issue was resolved. According to Surgisphere, the results in Tthe lancet should not be affected.

Researchers from around the world have presented a treasure trove of studies since the new coronavirus began. We have covered several of them, including studies that were in preprinted form, without peer review, and we caution you that the conclusions should be verified by independent investigators. We have recently seen critics voice concerns about research detailing promising COVID-19 cures, including remdesivir, Moderna and Oxford. But studies of hydroxychloroquine and heart medications are the first to withdraw. The immense scrutiny around hydroxychloroquine is likely a factor that prompted further research.

Regardless of this massive study of hydroxychloroquine, which should now be ruled out, other research on the drug indicates that the antimalarial is not effective against COVID-19 and cannot prevent infection.

