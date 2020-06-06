Mass environmental groups will organize a virtual forum of the Congress

BOSTON (AP) – Environmental groups plan to host a virtual candidate forum for 11 candidates competing for the state's 4th Congressional District seat.

The seat is being vacated by Federal Representative Joe Kennedy, who is challenging fellow Democratic Senator Edward Markey in the primary for Markey's Senate seat seat. Elementary is September 1.

The forum will be divided into three one-hour Zoom sessions, at noon on June 9, 11 and 16, to allow candidates to answer crucial questions about energy and environmental policy.

Tuesday's forum will include Isshane Lecky, Jesse Mermell and Ben Sigel, followed on Thursday by Becky Grossman, Julie Hall, Alan Khazei and Chris Zannetos.

The June 16 forum will include Jake Auchincloss, Dave Cavell, Natalia Linos and Nick Matthew.

Organizers say the candidates will discuss their views on environmental protection, renewable energy, equity, sustainable transport, climate resilience and more.

The forum has been organized by the Massachusetts Environmental League and various other groups.