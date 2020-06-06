Maryland Cycling Video: Anthony Brennan Arrested in Case

A 60-year-old Maryland man was arrested Friday night on three counts of minor assault amid allegations that he attacked three people trying to publish brutality flyers against police along a bike path in Bethesda.

Kensington's Anthony Brennan caught up with the trio, 18, 19, and 19, as they rode their bike Monday along the Capital Crescent Trail just before 1 p.m., authorities said.

https://t.co/rDPj2R5JV2 – Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 6, 2020

One of the three recorded part of the subsequent encounter, which exploded online on Thursday when social media users spent two days trying to find out the man's identity. Two users, including a retired police officer, were publicly named by Twitter users as the assailant, despite authorities later saying they had nothing to do with the incident.

It wasn't until after 9 p.m. On Friday, police announced Brennan's arrest, shortly after he turned himself in at the Montgomery County Detention Center in Rockville. Depending on the nature of the charges, he was expected to be released with little or no bail.

The three victims, police said, were walking on the trail near the Dalecarlia Tunnel, just outside the District of Columbia border.

"The police lynched a man. What are you going to do about it? "The airmen said according to the Maryland-National Capital Park Police

The suspect, park police said, "began arguing about the flyers and forcibly grabbed the flyers of one of the victims. Before leaving the scene, the suspect pushed his bike toward the victim man and knocked him to the ground." .

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect. One of the victims also released the video she took. Together, the images prompted citizens to submit hundreds of tips.

We are seeking public assistance to identify the person below in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. López at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp – Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

Investigators contacted Brennan on Friday and received permission to search his home, police said. Inside, evidence was found linking him to the crime, authorities said.

"I am grateful for the support of the community in this unfortunate incident," said Darryl McSwain, chief of the Montgomery County Park Police Division. "I applaud the victims for their courage and civic engagement during a time when it is important for the community to come together."

Brennan could not immediately be reached for comment.

The incident comes as mass protests have filled the streets of American cities in a clamor for the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

The 18-year-old who recorded the video provided a copy to The Washington Post. He discussed what happened on condition of anonymity for fear of his safety.

He said that he and two friends were walking the Crescent Capital trail near the Dalecarlia tunnel, near MacArthur boulevard.

The teenager said that in the past few weeks, he worked with the #signofjustice project on Instagram and distributed around 500 flyers in his neighborhood.

"I wanted to inspire people to take action and show them what they can do," said the 18-year-old.

He said he and his friends were on their way to Georgetown when the cyclist, also in that direction, passed them by while holding his cell phone.

"There they are," the man said, according to the 18-year-old. The teenager said the man appeared to be recording them.

At the time, the 18-year-old said, he and his friends were putting one of their flyers on a telephone pole about eight feet out of the way. The cyclist asked the teenager if he could see the signs.

"I thought he was intrigued and ready to talk to him about what he could do to help," said the teenager. "As soon as I reached out to show him the poster, he ripped it off aggressively."

The man approached the two women.

It was then that the 18-year-old pulled out his phone, he said, and began recording. The rider put himself "in the face,quot; of one of the women before he approached the other and "ripped the tape from her hands."

He said the tape was being used to hang the flyers.

The rider then grabbed his bike, ran it toward the 18-year-old, and "tried to pin me to the ground with his bike," said the young man.

He said he fell to the ground and stopped recording.

According to the 18-year-old, the cyclist returned to his bicycle, surrounded the three and started shouting profanity.

"You guys are horrible," he supposedly yelled. "You will never get anywhere."

He also said, according to the teenager, that "we are inciting riots."

The teenager said his leg was cut off by the bicycle and that the man pushed him and "held the bicycle for me."

The teenager said he did not know the man. "We were not on his way at all," he said.

The teenager posted a clip of the altercation on Monday, the day of the incident. Three days later, he uploaded the full video, which then went viral on Reddit and became publicly discouraged on Twitter, after it showed the man apparently grabbing one of the women to take the tape.

– – –

Teddy Amenabar of the Washington Post contributed to this report.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.