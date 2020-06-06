Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will "review,quot; speech policies that promote state violence

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a long statement on his personal page on Friday saying he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and will begin participating in a series of reviews of company policy. Specifically, Zuckerberg says that he and the company's leadership will review their controversial stance on "threats of the use of force by the state," after President Donald Trump's statement about shooting protesters that sparked outrage and various levels. response from both Facebook and Twitter.

The post largely echoed the points Zuckerberg made at an all-hands meeting earlier this week, the details of which were reported in The edge.

"We are going to review our policies that allow discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments that we should adopt. There are two specific situations under this policy that we are going to review," writes Zuckerberg. “The first is about cases of excessive use of the police or state force. Given the delicate history in the United States, this deserves special consideration. The second case is when a country has ongoing civil unrest or violent conflict. "

He also ended the note by writing: “To the members of our black community: I am with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter, "making him one of the few technology leaders to personally declare support for the movement outside of company statements and donations. Shortly after Zuckerberg's post, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shared a post. on his Instagram account also pledging support for the move and detailing an email exchange explaining the meaning of the phrase to a customer who complained about the banner on Amazon's Black Lives Matter website.

Zuckerberg has spent the past few days defending his decision not to take action against a Trump publication in which the president wrote: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins." Twitter, which had just verified the president's false statements about mail ballots, restricted the tweet in an unprecedented move, ensuring it would be labeled as "glorifying violence,quot; and disabling the ability to retweet or comment on it. Facebook, on the other hand, left the post in identical language.

"I know that many people are upset that we have stepped down from the President, but our position is that we must allow for the greatest possible expression unless it causes an imminent risk of damage or specific dangers set out in clear policy," said Zuckerberg late in the Last week in a Facebook post clarifying his position. The public and employee response has been widespread outrage as employees staged their first resignation on Monday this week and dozens of former employees wrote an open letter condemning Zuckerberg's decision. The situation has even led to some high-profile resignations.

In his new Friday night publication, Zuckerberg says the company "will review our voter suppression policies to make sure we take into account the realities of voting in the midst of a pandemic." He specifically cites potential misinformation, such as the guy Trump tweeted that led to the Twitter fact check note, about voting by mail and trying to better clarify the line "between a legitimate debate on voting policies and attempts to confuse or suppress individuals on how, when or where to vote. "

Zuckerberg also says Facebook will review how it handles violated content that deviates from its binary, drop-or-drop approach. “I know that many of you think that we should have tagged the President's posts in some way last week. Our current policy is that if content really incites violence, then the right mitigation is to remove that content, not let people continue to watch it behind a banner, ”writes Zuckerberg. "There is no exception to this policy for politicians or the journalistic interest. I think this policy is principled and reasonable, but I also respect many people who think there may be better alternatives, so I want to make sure we listen to all those ideas. "

Additionally, Facebook will work to improve transparency on how it makes these decisions and if it can "structurally change something to make sure the right groups and voices are on the table,quot; when making a final decision on a controversial issue of speech and moderation.

The important context here is that Facebook's workforce is made up of less than 10 percent of black and Hispanic employees. In 2018, a black employee, Mark Luckie, resigned for what he publicly said was Facebook's "black person problem,quot;, referring to the company's lip service regarding racial diversity and inclusion efforts that Luckie said it rarely resulted in significant change.