A male surfer died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of the North Rivers region of New South Wales.

The 50-year-old man was surfing at Casuarina Beach, near Kingscliff, when he was bitten by the shark on Sunday morning, an NSW ambulance spokeswoman said.

A male surfer died after being bitten by a shark near Kingscliff in northern New South Wales. (9News)

A male surfer died after being bitten by a shark near Kingscliff in northern New South Wales. (9News)