Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore calls for unity and reform during George Floyd's vigil – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore called for the unit on Friday night, when he joined a group of peaceful protesters outside the police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles to guard George Floyd, who died in police custody last week in Minneapolis.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

"Enough words," he said. “Enough of topics. When are we going to change? The police have entered into that violation over and over again. And yet we know we have more to do. "

Moore condemned Floyd's death, as well as other cases of police brutality. Finally he reached out to the protesters and discussed the Los Angeles police reform.

"Tonight was an event for all of us sharing the humanity of this loss and this tragedy," he told a group of protesters.

Other officers also engaged with protesters for an open dialogue.

"It doesn't change anything, but it opens my eyes knowing that there are people … on the other side who are with us," said a protester about the Los Angeles police holding out an olive branch.

MORE: "Here's my business card,quot;: Chief Moore tells everyone who thinks his rights were violated, his complaints will be investigated

Peaceful protesters have rallied outside city hall and around DTLA for days, demanding systemic change to fight racial injustice.

Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday against the Los Angeles Police Department and Chief Michel Moore, alleging that the recent mass arrest of more than 2,600 peaceful protesters, handcuffed on buses without access. To toilets, water, or food was a violation of your rights under the United States. and California constitutions.

The lawsuit also alleges that LAPD shot a homeless man in a wheelchair in the eye with rubber bullets.

"He was sitting there for a while and it was shocking," said the woman who took photos of the homeless man with blood running down his face. She asked not to be identified.

"I was scared and didn't understand why they even needed to use them on protesters, because they already got caught," she said.

LAPD said they cannot comment on that specific incident, but have opened an internal investigation into the use of force by some of the police officers during these protests.

Moore also responded to Mayor Eric Garcetti's decision to cut the LAPD budget by $ 150 million, saying he supports it. Garcetti received a backlash from the LAPD union over the budget cuts.