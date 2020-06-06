Los Angeles County reports 56 other deaths, 1,329 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Public health officials on Saturday reported 1,329 recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 56 deaths, bringing the county's total to 62,338 cases and 2,620 deaths.

“Every day, we think of the many people who experience the pain of losing a loved one to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with you every day, and we deeply regret your loss, "said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county director of public health.

The percentage of people who died who had underlying health conditions remained high, at 94%, prompting Ferrer to warn vulnerable residents to stay home even as more businesses start to open and to call a doctor at the first sign of symptoms.

Health officials continued to urge the public to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their unwashed hands, and isolate themselves if sick.

