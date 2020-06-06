Los Angeles County Public Health confirms 56 more deaths and 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 – Up News Info

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 56 additional deaths and 1,329 recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 today.

To date, the department has identified 62,338 positive coronavirus cases in all areas of Los Angeles County, and a total of 2,620 deaths.

The county public health director urges outsiders in protests against police brutality to take precautions.

"If you are outside and around other people, either visiting reopened spaces or protesting, try to keep a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and wear a cloth cover at all times," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer in a statement. statement. "If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 while you were away, it will be important to stay away from others as much as possible for 14 days."

The percentage of people who died who had underlying health conditions is now 94%.

With people of color being disproportionately impacted by the virus, Ferrer said the county is working to increase resources in underserved communities, including expanding test sites.

"The real impact of injustices unfolds every day with the news that I share with you and amplifies why racism is a public health problem," he said. "The disproportionately higher number of COVID-19 deaths among black and brown people is an indication of the impact of racism and

discrimination in health and well-being ".