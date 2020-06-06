Long-distance contact amplifies legal issues – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My husband and I live in a different country than our families. Our only source of communication with our mothers is through FaceTime / FB Messenger.

While I have an excellent relationship with my mother and call her almost daily, my husband's relationship with his mother has always been difficult.

She likes to give lectures on how she should live her life, what to do, what job to get, etc. She is also a very religious woman, while we definitely are not.

My husband had a great discussion with her about the fact that he doesn't attend church, and she wondered if he was my influence!

I am an atheist, but if my husband wanted to go to church, he would be perfectly fine with me.

My mother-in-law keeps pushing him about it. She was incredibly angry when he told her that he did not share her strong faith. These arguments really depress and discourage him.

He said that if it wasn't for the fact that he is the only child (and his mother is divorced), he would distance himself or stop contacting her entirely.

While I don't want her to lose her son (my mother is also divorced, so I'm sorry for her), it pains me to see him go through all that unnecessary pressure.

How can we maintain a relationship with my mother-in-law, but also firmly tell her to stop dictating to us how to live our lives and what to believe in?

– Enough of dictatorship

Dear enough: If being religious is a core value for your mother-in-law, she will naturally visit and revisit this topic with your child.

