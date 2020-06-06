Long-distance contact amplifies legal issues – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My husband and I live in a different country than our families. Our only source of communication with our mothers is through FaceTime / FB Messenger.

While I have an excellent relationship with my mother and call her almost daily, my husband's relationship with his mother has always been difficult.

She likes to give lectures on how she should live her life, what to do, what job to get, etc. She is also a very religious woman, while we definitely are not.

My husband had a great discussion with her about the fact that he doesn't attend church, and she wondered if he was my influence!

I am an atheist, but if my husband wanted to go to church, he would be perfectly fine with me.

My mother-in-law keeps pushing him about it. She was incredibly angry when he told her that he did not share her strong faith. These arguments really depress and discourage him.

He said that if it wasn't for the fact that he is the only child (and his mother is divorced), he would distance himself or stop contacting her entirely.

While I don't want her to lose her son (my mother is also divorced, so I'm sorry for her), it pains me to see him go through all that unnecessary pressure.

How can we maintain a relationship with my mother-in-law, but also firmly tell her to stop dictating to us how to live our lives and what to believe in?

– Enough of dictatorship

Dear enough: If being religious is a core value for your mother-in-law, she will naturally visit and revisit this topic with your child.

Because you two live abroad and communicate via video conference and telephone, some of your grasp and control attempts will be amplified. This may be because she is anxious and alone, but I have also noticed that one aspect of long distance communication is that it can be difficult to find things to talk about.

You two should have topics to discuss with her; keep a list on a notepad near your laptop. Think of stories and recipes to share, and let me help you make small decisions: "We're looking at these two types of bathroom tile, which one do you like best?"

Her husband should reflect and practice some responses that could reassure his mother, without encouraging her to debate discussions that she does not want to have. "Okay, mom, I realize this is important to you. I will let you know if anything changes for me. Let's talk about something else, shall we? "

He should also be brave enough to disappoint his eager mother: "Mom, you did a great job raising me, but from now on, I'm in charge of my own life."

I also think it's okay to create a little distance and, to be honest, reason.

Dear Amy: I have been working from home for the past two months, but once things start to open up again, my job will require frequent business trips. In the past, he usually traveled for about two weeks a month.

I don't really want to have all that contact with a large number of people, in airports, planes, restaurants, etc. I also don't like rental cars and hotel rooms too much.

I really like my job and my coworkers. The work is tailored to my skills and interests. The pay and benefits are good. I feel torn between keeping a good job that will increase my exposure to coronavirus and trying to find a new job in a slow economy with millions of other people looking for a job at the same time.

– Worried business traveler

Dear interested party: This anxiety creates a series of legitimate and necessary conversations to have with your employers. You should be sure that they will develop a work-related travel strategy that will reduce your risk as much as possible, as well as reduce your need to travel as often.

Travel will be transformed enormously, as happened after September 11. We will all tiptoe into the world, using the knowledge we have gained to protect ourselves and others.

Dear Amy: I thought your answer to "Mom,quot; was too harsh. Mom was trying to establish a good relationship with her gay son, and you embarrassed her unnecessarily.

– Annoying reader

Dear upset: I replied that both "Mom,quot; and her son seemed to be playing a type of game, jeopardizing their already fragile relationship. I hope my "tough,quot; response has inspired her to react differently.

