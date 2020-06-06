Long Beach PD fires officer who posted photo of Baton, Bloody Sidewalk – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A police officer who posted a photo to Instagram showing him holding a cane over what appeared to be a bloody sidewalk during Sunday's protests against police brutality in Long Beach has been fired, the Long Police Department announced Friday. Beach.

Department officials said they were informed of the photos on Thursday and immediately took action, removing the officer, identified as Jacob Delgado, 26, from his patrol duties.

"Our organization is dedicated to our community and we must build on the relationships we have as we continue to develop and nurture new relationships," Chief Robert Luna said in a statement. "We maintain our employees to the highest standards and we will not ignore behavior that erodes public trust."

Delgado posted the photo on his Instagram story at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday and then deleted it, according to Buzzfeed News, which first reported the story. Around the same time, officers clashed with protesters and looters, and the National Guard was called to restore peace.