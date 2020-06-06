Lil Nas X responds to Tucker Carlson's claim that he and other celebrities are encouraging riots

On June 5, Lil Nas X, the "Old Town Road,quot; rapper, responded to Fox News' Tucker Carlson comments in which the television presenter allegedly accused celebrities and artists of inciting unrest in the United States.

For his part, Lil Nas X defended himself against the conservative commentator after blaming figures in the entertainment industry for facilitating riots across the country. Tucker Carlson had a particular problem with celebrities who have been raising funds to rescue protesters.

Lil Nas X, the rapper, tweeted that a man "lied and told millions of people on national television that he was inciting riots." He joked that a person couldn't even invent such a thing if they tried. You can check out one of these tweets below:

This man just lied and told millions of people on national television that he was inciting riots. you can't make this up. https://t.co/RVbs6oPx9w – no (@LilNasX) June 6, 2020

On Friday, Tucker Carlson scoured a list of celebrities who have been giving money to protesters and protesters through organizations like Black Lives Matter. He says the donations are to free "violent rioters from prison."

Some of these people include people like Janelle Monae, Harry Styles, Kehlani, and Halsey.

Tucker said on his massive platform that it would be much better if celebrities did what they could to help small businesses that have been devastated by the riots. Seth Rogen, too, commented on Carlson's comments when he said, "F * ck this gooey asshole."

Halsey also jokingly referred to his people as "domestic terrorists," amid his comment, "f * ck Fox News." As most know, Lil Nas X is just one of the many celebrities who have publicly supported protesters and protests across the country following the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed Floyd by pressing his knee to his neck, was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, although his charges have since been increased. The other officers involved were also charged.

Ad

As previously noted, protesters have been the cause of the day among celebrities and the entertainment industry. Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her thoughts on the arrests of the other officers involved in the death of George Floyd.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0