Lil Nas X, Patton Oswalt Respond To Tucker Carlson's Criticism Of Donations To Rescue Protesters – Up News Info

Patton Oswalt, Lil Nas X and other celebrities have responded to Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson for claiming they are financing the "mayhem" by donating money to help rescue protesters across the country.

In Friday's edition of his self-titled show, Carlson played a video of the names of actors, musicians, and athletes who he says are contributing to the looting and riots through his checkbooks.

The right-wing host began his remarks by attacking corporations for donating to Black Lives Matter as protests continue across the country for the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Big business: cynical, soulless and anxious corporations like Pepsi, Intel and AirBnB are financing this chaos," said Carlson. "They are giving money to Black Lives Matter, who is lobbying to remove the police. But it is not just the big corporations that are feeding all of this. Celebrities are also paying it to get violent rioters out of jail."

He then branded famous names that donated to funds to help rescue protesters. The list included Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Don Cheadle, Kehlani, Patton Oswalt, the cast of Brooklyn nine and nine, Rob Delaney, Cynthia Nixon, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Lil Nas X.

Carlson took extra time to attack Lil Nas X, for encouraging his Twitter followers to also donate bail funds to protesters.

"Imagine if you had used those followers to help small businesses destroyed by the riots that it helped incite," he said.

Rapper "Old Town Road" answered quickly and called the Tucker Carlson tonight Host of a liar.

"This man simply lied and told millions of people on national television that he was inciting riots. you can't make this up, "Lil Nas X tweeted on Friday night.

Fuck this gooey asshole. – Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2020

Rogen responded to Lil Nas X's post, calling Carlson a "gooey hole."

Meanwhile, Oswalt said he was proud to be included on the list.

“I received this email from my mother when she found out that Tucker Carlson was doing her silly thing on her show. I love her, "he tweeted, along with a picture from a text message from his mother saying," You are a good boy. (I always knew it)."