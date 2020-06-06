Lewis Capaldi writes love letter to new girlfriend on upcoming album

Instagram

The 'Someone You Loved' singer reportedly He addresses their relationship and has a song dedicated to his girlfriend Catherine Halliday on his next studio album.

Lewis Capaldirelationship with student Catherine Halliday He is doing so well that he reportedly wrote a song about his romance for his next album.

The Scottish singer first caught up with the redhead in February 2020 and confirmed the budding relationship during a Zoom Q&A with fans last month. And now Lewis is preparing to reveal even more about his personal life after writing a song about Catherine for his new album. According to the British newspaper The Sun, the 23-year-old musician played the song for bosses on his record label last month.

"Lewis's clues are about love again, but this time find it, not lose it," a source told the publication. "He is in love with Catherine and although it is early, she nods in one of the songs he has written. Lewis mentions her hair and it is really very special. It has made him realize how to be happy again."

"Lewis jokes a lot, but as a songwriter he is a great talent. The songs are catchy and upbeat. They are the same bright vocals and emotional lyrics, but this time it has a lighter feel. Catherine obviously made it up there. She. She has something very special with Lewis. "

Lewis first spoke about his new romance during Zoom's chat when asked if he would rather be in a relationship or single.

"I'm in a relationship, so if I said the other one, my girlfriend would kill me," he laughed at the time. "I've never told anyone that I'm in a relationship, so there you have it. He has red hair, he has a rather elegant voice. And that's it, that's all you get."

The star of "Someone You Loved", dated earlier Paige Turley, who was crowned the winner of Britain's latest series "Love island"next to the groom Finn tapp.