Leigh-Anne Pinnock said she "works ten times harder" on Little Mix because she's black

Instagram

The newly engaged singer shares her experience with racism by recalling her early days in Little Mix when she was warned that she had to work harder because she was not white.

Up News Info –

Leigh-Anne Pinnock she was warned that she would have to "work ten times as hard" because she is black on the set of Small mixfirst music video session in history.

The 28-year-old star who topped the charts shared an emotional video on Instagram in which she described the inequality she has experienced despite her fame.

Remembering a time when the group first appeared on the music scene after winning "Factor X UNITED KINGDOM."In 2011, the singer said she was told by a music video director that she would put up with more difficulties than the rest of the group. Something she realized was true."

"There comes a point in the life of every black human being, no matter how much money you have or what you have accomplished, you realize that racism does not exclude you," he shared. "Nine years ago, after joining Little Mix, I had the biggest awakening of my life. When we filmed Wings, we worked with Frank Gatson. He said to me, 'You're the black girl, you have to work ten times as hard . & # 39; "

"Later, what Frank Gatson said made sense. I learned that being in the world's biggest girl band had its shortcomings and consequences."

The weeping star continued, "My reality felt lonely as I toured predominantly white countries. I sing to fans who don't see, hear, or cheer me on."

Leigh-Anne also shared that she "constantly" feels like the "underdog" in fan signatures and that her "talent alone is not enough."

"My reality is all the times I felt invisible within my group. Part of me is fully aware that my experience would have been increasingly difficult to deal with if it had been dark skinned," concluded the star of "Black Magic" . "Our reality no matter how far you think you've come, racism exists. So let's keep talking about racism and keep this movement going. Thank you."