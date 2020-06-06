Lea Michele Lookalike comforted by Cory Monteith after being called "ugly" by the actress

WENN

The former protagonist of & # 39; Glee & # 39; She is accused of verbally attacking actress Monica Moskatow, who was hired as her partner at a party to celebrate the FOX television series.

Tragic Cory Monteith has been praised for comforting the actress Monica Moskatow after she was allegedly called ugly for her "Joy"co-star read Michele.

The 33-year-old has been at the center of the bullying allegations from her co-star. Samantha Ware He showed up last weekend, claiming he made his life a "living hell" during his time on the hit television music series.

A number of former colleagues, including co-stars Heather Morris and Amber rileyThey have since shared their unpleasant experiences online as well, with Michele, who is pregnant with her first child, issuing a statement apologizing for her previous behavior and "any pain" it may have caused as she promised to do better.

Now Moskatow has added her voice to the battered, recalling how she had been hired to work at a 2009 "Glee" premiere party, posing as a partner for Rachel Berry, the character portrayed on-screen by Michele.

"I did not know that my character was the protagonist, much less who played her," he wrote on Instagram. "When the actors came to the event and found out that they had similarities to them, Lea came looking for me. When she saw me, she said, 'OMG! They could have chosen someone uglier!'

Michele's response prompted Monteith, who played "Glee" male lead Finn Hudson, to comfort her, "(He) saw the expression on my face and said, 'Don't listen to her, she's just jealous, you're beautiful. I never forgot. "

Meanwhile, ex "The voice"contestant Jordan Pruitt He claims that the intimidation allegations made against Michele should not have come as a big surprise to many in the industry.

"Everyone in Hollywood KNOW that Lea Michele is a horrible human being … she's a bitch to everyone," Pruitt tweeted. "We all know … yawn. Continuing …"