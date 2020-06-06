"Layers of Responsibility,quot;: Mayor Jacob Frey signs a temporary restraining order that forces immediate reforms in the MPL. Police Department – Up News Info

– Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) with the state of Minnesota, which will force immediate police reforms for the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the TRO during an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon.

In the past week, city leaders and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) have drawn up an agreement for the temporary restraining order to force some immediate changes and set a timeline for the state's civil rights investigation in the Minneapolis Police Department.

PLUS: Read the court order. (.PDF)

Some of those changes include the prohibition of the use of strangleholds by the police and the requirement that officers report and intervene if another officer is using excessive force.

Another change addresses crowd control. The Minneapolis Chief of Police shall authorize the use of all crowd control weapons, including tear gas. The chief of police must also make timely disciplinary decisions.

"George Floyd's service yesterday stressed that justice for George requires more than accountability for the man who killed him: it demands accountability of the elected leadership for profound structural reforms," ​​Frey said. Today's agreement with the state will help achieve those levels of responsibility. This energy and unprecedented momentum for police reform has left Minneapolis on the verge of not only addressing our shortcomings, but also becoming a model for changing police culture and uprooting systemic racism. "

Frey ordered that the changes be made immediately. It will continue to work with the city council to identify more reforms.

“This will accompany renewed momentum for changes to the police union contract as the city negotiates a new deal. On or before July 30, the City will provide a list of state laws that describe the laws that impede the ability to implement reforms, "said the mayor's office.

Governor Tim Walz expressed his support for the immediate changes.

"We are moving rapidly to create substantial change," said Walz. "I am grateful to the City of Minneapolis leadership for taking these critical steps with us to address the systemic inequities that have persisted for generations in our criminal justice system."

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan called it a "historic step,quot; in dismantling discriminatory practices.

“The immediate changes that the Minneapolis Police Department agreed to implement bring us one step closer to justice for George Floyd and for all Minnesotans who have experienced different treatment than the police. It's been long overdue, "he said.

The changes are expected to be just the beginning of the push for radical reforms in the city's criminal justice system.

In unequivocal terms, Council President Lisa Bender and member Jeremiah Ellison He tweeted Thursday that they plan to dismantle the police department.

"Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new transformative model of public safety," said Bender.

Ellison said the dismantling of the police department is overdue.

"When we're done, we're not going to glue them back together," he said. "We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response."

Meanwhile, Mayor Jacob Frey has said he wants reform in the police department and address systemic racism, but said he does not want to abolish the police.

The state's human rights department opened a civil rights investigation into allegations of racial discrimination by the police department on Tuesday. The policy, procedure and practice investigation seeks to determine whether the force has engaged in systematic discriminatory practices towards people of color and to ensure that such practices are stopped.

The city's school district, the University of Minnesota and other agencies, organizations and businesses have severed ties with the department in the past 10 days since George Floyd, 46, died while being arrested by four now-former officers. They all face criminal charges and they are all in custody.

