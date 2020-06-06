Law and order showrunner Warren Leight says police programs are "badly contributing,quot; to society

Not long after George Floyd was killed by police officers on May 25, the Law and order: SVU Showrunner Warren Leight addressed his authorities' performance of his show. According to Digital Spy, Leight believes that police programs are not doing their part in the fight for justice.

First reported by the Hollywood Reporter, when asked by journalists whether the police officers were portrayed "too positively," he said, "collectively? Yes." Leight went on to say that he could be "contributing badly,quot; to society, perhaps not as an individual, but "collectively."

Warren says he hopes fans will see the fictional elements of the New York Police Department in SVU for what they are. In other words, Leight says his portrayal of the police on the show is what he really wants them to be, rather than what they really are.

the Law and order: SVU showrunner said out loud that he hopes the "audience is sophisticated enough,quot; to know that SVU It is not an accurate description of how sexual assault crimes are investigated, charged, and then prosecuted.

This gets worse and worse every day. A true leader would try to calm the crisis, instead, we are under a regime that seems bent on carnage. https://t.co/ekrGsLHwBV – Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) June 5, 2020

He said he believes people would want it to be "really like this," and he himself wants it to be "like this." On June 5, the showrunner turned to his Twitter to comment on the protests, in particular, the actions of police officers against people on the streets.

Leight is not the only one Law and order executive who has been commenting on protests around the world at the moment. In fact, Dick Wolf took it upon himself to make a change.

Dick Wolf, the creator of the Law and order In the series, a man was fired after he posted a photo of himself on social media with what appeared to be an assault rifle. Craig Gore wrote in the caption for the photo that if anyone tried to mess with your property, they would "go on fire."

Later, Ice-T, one of the lifelong stars of the Law and order: SVU series, he took to Twitter to praise Dick Wolf for "cleaning the house."



