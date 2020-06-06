LAPD Union criticizes Garcetti "killers,quot; comment, proposal to cut $ 1.8 billion budget – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A post shared on Facebook shows frustration regarding the proposed budget cuts for the Los Angeles Police Department when Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez spoke with Valley Office officials Friday.

"We will not allow this to happen to these officers," said the sergeant. Jeretta Sánchez, vice president of the police union, said. "Not right. First of all, civilians go on leave because they didn't have money, are you now finding the money to give $ 250 million to Black Lives Matter?

The police union held a Zoom press conference on Mayor Eric Garcetti's plan to cut up to $ 150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department's budget.

"Eric Garcetti panicked and blamed the LAPD men and women for their failed leadership," said Jamie McBride, director of the Los Angeles Police Protection League.

Garcetti announced Wednesday that the city would be making $ 250 million cuts, spread across all departments, to redistribute that money to black communities and other communities of color that have fallen behind.

"We all have to be part of this solution together," he said.

But the union said it could not endorse the plan, especially after a comment Garcetti made to a group of black community leaders at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church on Thursday about ongoing protests against police brutality and his proposal to reduce LAPD's $ 1.8 billion budget.

"We must lead," he said at that meeting. "I got calls from mayors across the country, some of them saying, 'I'm so excited,' the others saying, 'What the hell did you do? Now I have to (change) money. "That's exactly the point. It starts somewhere, and we say that we will be who we want to be or that we will continue to be the killers that we are."

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and Sheriff Alex Villanueva were at the meeting.

"We are concerned about him, and we are concerned about his future and the safety of our citizens," McBride said Friday. "Yesterday he slapped all the cops in Los Angeles and across the country by calling us murderers."

McBride, a 30-year veteran of the police department, said union members have lost "all confidence,quot; in the mayor, although the union has not made a formal vote of no confidence.

On Friday morning, LAPPL issued a statement of blisters in response to the comment saying, "Eric apparently lost his mind," and suggested that if the city had a statute provision allowing for the removal of a mayor due to illness or disability, "We would beg to be invoked.

Speaking on MSNBC on Friday, Garcetti said the union was taking his comment out of context.

"I said that all of us, which means 100% of us as Americans, made the decision to allow death to occur in this country, to allow, if you grew up in Watts, to have 12 years less life than if you grew up in Bel -Air, ”he said. "Do we mean that you should have a four to six times greater probability of dying in childbirth if you are a black woman (than) a white woman, have 10 times more family wealth depending on the color of your skin? Or are you? things kill people every day. "

And on Friday night, the mayor again clarified his comments, stating that there was no room for "severe police tactics,quot; in the city of Los Angeles, while reiterating that budget cuts will be made to address systemic problems.

The City Council has yet to approve Garcetti's proposed budget, including the recently proposed cuts. The budget must be adopted and signed before June 30.

