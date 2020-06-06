LA Galaxy cuts Aleksandar Katai after his wife's racist social media posts – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Galaxy on Friday launched incumbent midfielder Alexander Katai after his wife posted racist social media messages targeting George Floyd protesters.

In a one-line statement, the Galaxy announced that the team had "agreed to separate,quot; from Katai.

Earlier in the week, Tea Katai, the wife of the 29-year-old Serbian midfielder, posted several racist and profane Instagram posts calling for violence against protesters.

In one of the most egregious posts, Tea Katai posted a photo of a looter holding a shoe box with the title "Black Nikes Matter,quot;.

The posts have since been removed.

The Galaxy on Wednesday night issued a statement denouncing their statements. Katai himself also published an apology on his Instagram page in which he described his wife's comments as "unacceptable,quot; and added that "his opinions are not the ones I share and are not tolerated by my family."

The Galaxy signed with Katai in December after spending two seasons with the Chicago Fire. He only played in two games for the Galaxy before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before that, he spent three seasons playing for Alavés in La Liga de España and three seasons with the Red Star of Belgrade in Serbia.