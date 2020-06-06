Kourtney Kardashian lands in trouble for doing this as she talks about the murder of George Floyd – Fans say it's no wonder Sister Kim Kardashian is the revolutionary

Following the brutal murder of George Floyd, Kourtney Kardashian attempted to share what was supposed to be a

Thoughtful post about racism, but it didn't go as planned.

Like millions of people, Kourtney has been watching the international Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place since May 25, 2020, which is the day that Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 46-year-old black man died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while already handcuffed face down on the street and pleading for his life.

Millions of protesters have been demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

41 year old man keeping up with the Kardashians Star wrote a post in which she revealed that she had been talking to her children about racism and other race related issues.

The reality TV star confessed, “As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that may make them feel sad or insecure. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism are not a thing of the past, and I have a responsibility to speak to my children honestly and frequently, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure that they understand what it means to have white privilege and take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just a short month a year. "

She concluded by saying, “I encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come and talk to us about anything. Allow conversation without judgment and learn from our children too. We don't know everything. My children sometimes ask questions that they may not know the answers to, so we explore them together. I felt that I had always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and I want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better aunt for my nieces and nephews, a better friend and a better person. For the rest of my note on Things, I teach my children, go to poosh.com. 🙏🏼 "

A fan praised Kim Kardashian's sister saying, "The only Kardashian we recognize. This is why Kourtney is Kardashian's best period."

Others criticized her for being a bad mother and for using her racism post to advertise her site.

A critic criticized her: “While advertising your website. Kourtney trusts me; We have been talking to our children from the womb! "

Another commenter stated: “This is an advertisement! Good night girl. Let Kim be the revolutionary. "

This follower stated: “His children are out here, beating their babysitters. Mason reveals everything about his family situations on IG. I don't want to hear it, Kourt. "

Kourtney did something wrong here?



