Kongsberg Awarded Air-to-Air Pylons Contract for F-35

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace AS (KONGSBERG) has signed a contract with Marvin Engineering worth 136 MNOK to supply air-to-air pylons for the F-35 Joint Attack Combat Program.

The agreement covers Production Lot 14 for all fighter variants.

"This contract confirms KONGSBERG's capabilities as a key provider of the F-35 Program. We continue our long-standing relationship with Marvin Engineering by providing continuous production through 2022 at the KONGSBERG facility," says Terje Bråthen, Executive Vice President Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace AS.

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace (KDA) is a leading provider of defense products and systems for command and control, surveillance, space, tactical communications, remote weapons and missile stations, as well as advanced composites, engineering products, and repair and overhaul services. aircraft and helicopters