Kodak Black has two dropped gun charges amid BLM protests

In the state of Florida, Kodak Black had two charges dropped, giving the artist a breath of fresh air. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that the jailed rapper received good news about his gun charges.

Authorities have claimed that several of the weapons charges have been dismissed. During a conversation with Miami-Date State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle, Kodak's attorney Bradford Cohen managed to present the rapper's case favorably.

Prosecutors dropped two counts of the charge accusing Kodak Black of possessing a weapon while it was "prohibited,quot;. The charges, together, could have put the rapper behind bars for 15 years.

Cohen said the government wanted Kodak Black to receive drug treatment, however it was difficult to do so due to the open case and the maximum security prison he has been staying in.

Prosecutors overseeing the case reportedly thought it best to drop some of the charges so that Kodak Black could be sent to a different prison and also receive drug treatment.

As previously reported, Kodak Black was serving a four-year prison term after lying in an application to purchase a weapon. Currently, he is staying in Big Sandy in Kentucky, which is one of the toughest maximum security prisons in the nation.

See this post on Instagram #Repost @lawronin ・ ・ ・ @kodakblack State weapons charges dismissed. I need to talk about how this happened, because I always talk about # judicial reform and # judicial justice. @saomiami and his team did something that many state attorneys would not do, they heard what is fair. The conversation we all had about #kodakblack was not about why I thought the case was good for me or why Ms. Rundle felt the case was good for the State. It was about what was fair and how we could both help Bill get the court to order rehabilitation treatment. I am tough on the people I feel treat my clients unfairly, but I am also willing to admit when they do something not only right, but extraordinary in my opinion. Ms. Rundle @saomiami has earned an admirer, not because she dismissed Bills' case, but because of the way she handled it, with compassion and recognizing that Bill is not a lost cause, by no means perfect, but I know it will prevail if you get the assistance ordered by the Federal Court and move to a closer, lower-security prison. I also want to thank @legalsicario for bringing us all together and Robert Buschel Esq. @Nyaaaaaaa #kodakblack #kodak # judicial reform # prison reform # prison # justice reform #fair treatment #hiphop #rap A post shared by KILL BILL (@kodakblack) on June 5, 2020 at 1:24 p.m. PDT

The Kodak Black case has been at the top of entertainment news headlines repeatedly in the past few months, even when images of him being transported to a different location were revealed.

Hot New Hip Hop discovered a DJ Akademiks Instagram post in which Kodak Black was being taken to a different cell. Around the same time, Kodak claimed to be a victim of abuse by cruel guards. Bradford, due to the alleged severity of the rapper's situation, sought the help of Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill, together, have been fighting for criminal justice reform in the United States. The last of whom spent time in prison also after he violated his probation for filming a music video in which he was riding a motorcycle.



