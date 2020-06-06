Kevin Hart explains celebrity presence at George Floyd Memorial after awkward scream

Instagram

The actor from & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; He says that he and other celebrities attended the monument to support the family and 'let them know they are not alone.'

Up News Info –

Kevin Hart and Tyrese Gibson are among the stars leading calls for change after attending George FloydThe North Central University Memorial Service in Minneapolis on Thursday June 4, 2020.

The stars received thanks for their support as they mourned Floyd's tragic death with his family and friends after the African-American man was killed by white police in Minneapolis.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight "Jumanji: the next level"Star Kevin said his presence at the monument was about" being with family. "

"(It is) literally letting them know that they are not alone," he shared. "Now we have a job to do, which is to raise our voices, use our platforms and really push the initiative for change. So for me, it was a no-brainer."

"Most importantly, when you just look at what's happening globally, you see the different voices that are used now and people are lying to themselves."

He continued: "You emphasize being part of a mission that is for the good, and I think that right now it is not only time for change, but I think it is happening. There is something positive in everything negative, and I think something will come out positive of this. "

Tyrese Gibson, who also attended the service, reflected on how "unfortunately as a black man, we have been in these rooms too many times."

"God has given us all a platform, a stage, an influence … this pain will become many benefits for many people," he said. "I thank God that I am here. I just want to send my most sincere prayers. I only hope that the family invites the Lord Jesus Christ, because only he can provide them with a level of security and support them. All of this hurts."

At the memorial service, Dr. Scott Hagan, president of North Central University, announced that a scholarship fund had been established on behalf of Floyd, and a rapper Ludacris He admitted that he expects colleges and universities across the country to do the same.

"All universities need to start a George Floyd scholarship for black students," he said. "That is exactly what must happen."

Actress Tiffany Haddish She was also present at the monument and went to social media to say that she was "blessed and honored" to have been invited and urged fans to continue "fighting for our lives."