Kelly Ripa earns praise for her outfit as fans encourage her to keep her hair silver

Kelly Ripa is gaining praise for the outfit she wore on Friday, June 5, 2020, episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. She also receives many compliments for her silver hair, and fans are encouraging her to keep it, though she has made it clear that she is ready for a dye job. Today there are more women who choose to hug her gray rather than dye it, and many have left comments on Kelly's social media platforms to congratulate her on the color of her natural hair. It seems that many think that its intact roots look vibrant and beautiful and accentuate its beauty rather than distract it. Interestingly, Ryan Seacrest has a bit of gray in his hair and doesn't get as many compliments or encouragement to "go silver,quot; as Kelly.

Kelly wore a silver and black striped blouse and silver accentuated the silver tones of her hair. The outfit is similar to the LoveShackFancy mini dress she wore in the show's episode on May 29, 2020. People seem to respond well to Kelly's outfits when wearing clothes that highlight her natural silver highlights.

Although it would normally be a challenging move to grow your natural silver roots when you're on a TV show, Kelly already has an idea. Sharon Osbourne surprised viewers of her show The conversation By swapping her vibrant shades of red for her natural silver locks, she has earned a lot of praise for the decision.

One person left the following comment.

Please keep the silver. You look great!"

A second person left this comment.

I like the gray Kelly! It is fashionable! ♥ ️ "

You can watch a video clip of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest from Live with Kelly and Ryan in the following video player.

What do you think of Kelly Ripa's hair? Do you like her natural silver hair or do you think she should dye it again? Do you agree with those who say Kelly should let her hair turn silver?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0