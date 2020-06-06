Keanu Reeves specialist says all Keanu rumors are "110% true,quot; – He is a "donor,quot;

One of the reasons why Keanu Reeves is one of the biggest stars in the world right now is his stellar reputation. Many celebrities and artists who have worked with him in the past have had nothing but good things to say about Matrix alum.

In a new interview with Jeremy Fry, a specialist who doubled for Keanu in all three John wick Movies: He confirmed that Keanu was as personable and easy to work with as everyone has said about him in the past.

Fry told the store: "He is a donor, he is selfless, he works tirelessly." According to Jeremy, everything the world has said about Keanu Reeves so far is "110% true,quot;. Fry gave advice to anyone who works with the actor in the future.

Jeremy says that if Keanu asks you to go somewhere with him, you should always say "yes,quot;.

Regarding Reeves and his acting, Fry says the actor likes to do all his stunts, however, if the director decides it's best to step aside and let the specialists do it, he will respectfully oblige him.

According to Fry, one of the most interesting aspects of their work is seeing that many actors would like to do their own stunts, even if they have more capable and willing people to do it. Fry says Reeves, on the other hand, fully understands when it is best to sideline.

Fry says Keanu never tries to force himself into a situation where he doesn't belong. If the manager and the rest of the team think it's a good idea to let the specialists take over, he will do what is best for the team, rather than himself.

Movie Web says a quarter John wick The film is currently in the middle of production, although Keanu will return for the next one. Bill and Ted movie, Bill and Ted face the music. The trailer for the film will be out soon, Metro reported.



