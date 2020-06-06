Katy Perry looks gorgeous in a Dolce And Gabbana swimsuit

Katy Perry looked beautiful when she and her partner Orlando Bloom spent the Memorial Day weekend in Santa Barbara, California. Although no one knows how far along Katy Perry is with her pregnancy, she is believed to be in her last trimester. Orlando was seen shirtless and showing off his muscular physique, while Katy wore a beautiful rose print swimsuit that provided perfect coverage for her tummy. The swimsuit has a retro flair and features pastel pink with forest green leaves and a plunging neckline. Katy was seen wearing the swimsuit as she carried her dog Nugget as she and Orlando headed for the water.

Katy's swimsuit demand skyrocketed and many people wanted to know who the designer was. Although Katy showed off her tummy, it seemed clear that the beautiful swimsuit was not necessarily a maternity swimsuit. The swimsuit is the Dolce & Gabbana one-piece swimsuit featuring a deep neckline and tropical rose print design. It sells for approximately $ 675 in the official Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit.

In addition to the Dolce & Gabanna swimsuit, Katy Perry wore a pair of original Ray-Ban Wayfarer 2140 sunglasses in black. She finished the look with a pair of yellow flip flops, a straw hat to protect her skin from the sun and carried a large handbag with her.

Pregnant women should be very careful when they go out in the sun. Sunburn during pregnancy is not only extremely uncomfortable, but the sun can trigger melasma or chloasma as it is called during pregnancy. Sun exposure mixed with hormonal changes due to pregnancy can cause dark spots on your face, shoulders, back, or anywhere you have been exposed to direct sunlight.

It is important that Katy wear a good sunscreen and protect herself from the sun as she did with her big hat.

You can see photos of Katy Perry wearing her Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit as she carried Nugget and had a relaxed time with Orlando Bloom below.

Katy Perry, the mom-to-be, shows off her tummy in a full swimsuit as she hits a California beach with shirtless fiancé Orlando Bloom. The couple have been enjoying Memorial Day weekend in the singer's hometown of Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/1fo4LFRqdx – Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 26, 2020

You can see the swimsuit below.

https://t.co/OCsTtOYKFI – Charisse Van Horn (@charissemarievh) June 6, 2020

What do you think about Katy Perry's choice in her Memorial Day swimsuit? Are you a fan of Dolce & Gabbana tropical rose print?

