Kanye West allegedly & # 39; simulating & # 39; I support Donald Trump to benefit blacks

A new report suggests that hitmaker & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; now he's back to old Kanye's and is planning to promote the Black Lives Matter protests not only in the United States but also around the world.

Kanye West has been known as one of Donald trump supporters, something that generates hatred and criticism from his black colleagues for years. However, if a new report is created, rapper "Gold Digger" may have a hidden agenda that really benefits the black community.

According to a High Snobiety Instagram post, Kanye has been "pretending" to support POTUS. The account further states that the husband of Kim Kardashian is "wearing your MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats so you can get people out of jail."

The Instagram page also reports that Kanye plans to stop his support for Trump now that he will be removed from office in a few months.

"GLC He claims that Kanye has discarded all of his MAGA hats and was reportedly only wearing them to get innocent people out of jail, "says the account. The rapper and fellow artist GOOD artist reportedly shared on the podcast" The Red. Pill, "Kanye really gave me the hat boxes. He said, 'I'll never wear these again.'

Kanye was also reported to have said, "I'm just telling you we got that amazing woman out of jail in Florida, right? We couldn't have that meeting until I put my hat on." The page claims that Kanye is now "back to old Kanye" and plans to promote Black Lives Matter protests not only in the United States but also around the world.

This comes after Kanye was seen joining the Black Lives Matter march in Chicago. In the video on Thursday, June 4, the Yeezy founder was seen wearing a hoodie with his face covered. Joining the protest is not the only thing Kanye did in solidarity with the BLM movement.

The hit maker "Power" created a college fund for the daughter of the tragic victim of police brutality George Floyd as part of a generous donation. He promised to fully cover tuition costs for George's six-year-old girl, Gianna, after the Minnesota resident was killed by a white police officer last week on May 25.

Additionally, Kanye stepped forward and donated a total of $ 2 million to date to George's family and relatives of murdered African Americans Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, to help with legal fees as they fight for justice for their beloved.