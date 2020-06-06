June long weekend weather and a state-by-state guide to all coronavirus travel restrictions are eased

If you plan on leaving the house this long June weekend, there are a number of regions that have now reopened for tourists after a difficult period coronavirus restrictions came into force.

And in good news for those wanting to get out, there will be "mostly established conditions,quot; conditions across Australia, with some major regions experiencing a winter bite as temperatures drop in single digits and less.

This is what happens state by state.

As travel restrictions decrease across the country, many plan to make the most of the long weekend in June. (Age)

A state-wide regional travel ban was lifted on June 1 and the queen's long weekend of birthday is likely to see people take full advantage of new freedoms and moderate weather.

After cold mornings, daytime temperatures of 17-19 degrees are forecast in the Sydney basin.

"There could be a little bit of cloud around on Saturday and on Sunday we could see very rough coastal showers in the afternoon and until Monday," Weatherzone meteorologist Craig McIntosh told nine.com.au

Starting at midnight on Friday, the New South Wales Police will be in force to speed up speeding, drunk driving and other crimes as thousands are expected to hit the road.

Regional tours are back through New South Wales with the Blue Mountains likely busy this long weekend of the Queen's birthday. (Wolter Peeters)

Tour operators expect a big weekend boost, particularly after devastating months in the spring and summer due to wildfires and drought.

ACT's borders have never been closed and interstate travelers can enter, while residents can venture out of state this weekend.

But health authorities continue to recommend caution to those who move around the state.

Art galleries and museums are now reopening, and cafes, restaurants, pubs, and clubs can open their doors to up to 20 patrons in each enclosed or outdoor space.

An icy morning on April 12, 2020, where temperatures dropped to minus four degrees in Canberra. (Karleen Minney)

But it will be a cold weekend in Canberra, so it would be better to stay indoors.

"The maximum temperatures during the day are only 13-14 degrees under a fairly sunny sky," said McIntosh.

"It will be a very quiet long weekend in Canberra and that means the nights can really freeze. Just cold, cold air."

Morning temperatures in Melbourne will drop to six degrees on Saturday with a high of 13 degrees during the day. There is the possibility of a short shower in the late afternoon.

Similar conditions are expected on Sunday with the possibility of light rain late in the morning until late. Monday will be mostly sunny with a maximum temperature of 14 degrees.

Travel restrictions have been lowered in Victoria, which means people can now stay in a vacation home or private residence.

Tourist accommodation is open to guests, but only if there are no shared facilities such as bathrooms and kitchens.

The Carlton Tiamo restaurant on Lygon Street in Melbourne is just one of many establishments that accept customers. (Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)

Drive-in cinemas, galleries, historical sites, zoos, and museums are now open with strict measures of social distancing.

Restaurants, pubs, and cafes can accommodate up to 20 people, while you can now have 20-person gatherings at home, outdoors, or in a public space.

Victoria has no border restrictions.

A cool but dry weekend is on the way for Hobart, peaking at 10 degrees on Saturday.

A little cloudiness will form on Sunday, with the peak of 12 expected to rise to 13 on Monday.

All non-essential travelers arriving in Tasmania must be quarantined for 14 days.

But residents can now travel freely with no limit to how long people can stay in hotels and camps.

The restrictions will be lifted in Tasmania starting at 3 p.m. today, almost two weeks ahead of schedule.

It is good news that local businesses with cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs can now host up to 40 customers at a time, just in time for the long weekend.

Navigation restrictions have been lowered and national parks and reserves are also opening.

Non-essential travelers to South Australia can enter the state but must comply with a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

But there are no restrictions on travel within the state for those who are already there.

The state government is encouraging people to travel within South Australia to support regional communities and economies.

Regional travel through South Australia is being encouraged during this long weekend. (Luxury escapes)

Eating and drinking is allowed in cafes and restaurants, currently with up to 10 clients indoors and 10 outdoors with up to 80 in great hospitality venues.

McIntosh said Adelaide will face "a fairly steady weekend,quot; in weather, with a peak of 15-16 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

He said the city will experience a partly cloudy weekend, but that it should remain dry for the most part.

While Queenslandians don't get a public holiday on Monday, the Sunshine State has a nice weekend.

Temperatures will be between 13 and 22 degrees each day with some short showers possible on Sundays and Mondays.

The Premier Annastacia Palaczczuk remains firm and will not reopen the borders until at least July.

An empty Coolangatta beach on the border between Queensland and New South Wales. (AAP Image / Dave Hunt)

But those within Queensland can freely travel throughout the state.

Restrictions on unlimited travel and overnight stays for Queensland residents have been removed, with no mileage limit.

Recreational trips, camping and accommodation are open, including caravan parks.

Tourist experiences, such as whale watching cruises, are allowed for up to 20 people or more if the industry-approved COVID Safety Plan is followed.

And starting at noon on Friday, cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs that have large enough spaces will be able to host up to 20 customers in each area of ​​your building.

While the closure of the WA interstate border is expected to remain closed for "some time," travel to some of the region's major tourist spots is now permitted as of today.

Western Australians will be able to freely travel around the state for the first time in months.

But while popular destinations like Broome in the Kimberley and Kununurra region will reopen, 274 remote indigenous communities will remain off-limits.

"Broome, Kununurra, Derby, Halls Creek, Fitzroy will have the opportunity for tourists and people in the city to get there … and experience the great tourism opportunities," said Prime Minister Mark McGowan.

Starting tomorrow, WA will introduce phase three of reduced coronavirus restrictions.

Indoor and outdoor meetings of up to 100 people will be allowed, above the current limit of 20 people, and up to 300 people will be allowed in some locations.

Like Queensland, the Queen's birthday weekend is not celebrated in Western Australia.

"Perth will start the long weekend with a fairly warm day for this time of year, 25 degrees, which is about five degrees on average," said McIntosh.

"But it won't be that good for long."

A low-pressure system and a cold front will bring some wet weather late Saturday or early Sunday morning, which will clear on Sunday with a high of 22 degrees on the way.

Starting today, the third stage of the revised coronavirus restrictions will take effect throughout the Northern Territory, including the opening of sports venues and others with an attendance of up to 500 people.

Cinemas and concert halls are open and customers can order alcohol without food.

The easing of restrictions in the Northern Territory prompted gamblers to head to the Darwin Hotel on Friday, May 15. (AAP / Helen Orr)

But strict border controls are maintained with quarantine periods for those who come from one state to another.

It will be a warm weekend in Darwin with a maximum of 31-32 degrees over the three days of the weekend.