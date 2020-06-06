John Legend pays tribute to Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday and demands justice!

The singer turned to social media to pay a very emotional tribute to Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday. John Legend is one of the many celebrities fighting for justice and racial equality and one of the people who has yet to receive justice is Taylor, who was shot 8 times by police and killed in her own bed.

Breonna was an award-winning essential worker and someone truly respected and loved in her Louisville, Kentucky community.

She was also one of the many innocent black Americans who died senselessly at the hands of the police, and amid George Floyd's protests, John Legend made sure to remind people of her as well, as those responsible for her death still they have not been punished.

The singer began his letter by saying that Onna Breonna should celebrate her 27th birthday today. Like many black women, she was an essential worker, an emergency medical technique, the type of first response that we depend on during this ongoing pandemic. I had planned to become a nurse and dreamed of being a wife and a mother. "

She then went on to share what happened to her and emphasized that Black Lives Matter should not become a gender issue, as if only men were victims of police brutality.

‘But after midnight on March 13, officers broke into her apartment and fired more than twenty bullets, 8 of which killed Breonna. They had the wrong home, as well as an illegal search warrant. Now is the time for us to come together and say emphatically YOUR NAME. Black women created this call to action as we continue to talk about the crisis of police and vigilante violence for generations, in a gender manner, as if it only happens to black men, "wrote the Grammy-winning singer.



