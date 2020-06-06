Joe Biden says at least "10-15% of Americans,quot; are bad people

Amid Joe Biden's criticism of Donald Trump, Joe Biden claimed that at least "10-15%" of people "are not very good people." During a conversation with Don Cheadle on June 4, Joe Biden explained his reasoning for why he believes Trump is not behaving the way a president should.

Biden said that what the president has to say is important. For that reason, if the President of the United States has something to say that divides the country, ultimately he brings out the worst in people instead of the best.

You can see what Joe Biden said in the following YouTube video:

Joe Biden, in the same clip, argued that because Trump allegedly divides the country, his words often cause an inflammatory reaction among those of us who are not "good people." Biden went on to say that the country has to attract the other 85% who are good.

Some social media users suggested that what Joe Biden had to say was divisive, in itself. Of course, this would not be the first time that the Democratic nominee was criticized by users of social networks.

Earlier this year, during a conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, Joe Biden controversially told Charlamagne and his viewers that if people had to choose between voting for him and Donald Trump, they were not "black."

Many users in the comments section explained that their appearance on the show did nothing to help their chance at the presidency.

Also, during the same interview, Charlamagne Tha God jokingly accused Joe Biden of avoiding the black media. The breakfast club The host said, "You couldn't do this to the black media."

The context of Charlamagne's statements reportedly dates back further. Joe Biden had allegedly been avoiding an interview with The breakfast club for several months This year, Joe will face Donald Trump in the November 2020 elections.



