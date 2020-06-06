Joe Biden confirms Democrats' presidential nomination against Trump – Up News Info

It won't be confirmed until Democrats have their National Convention in August, but tonight Joe Biden finally closed the party's nomination to face Donald Trump in November.

Having been the last man to stand in the primaries after a dominant Super Tuesday performance that saw his main rival Bernie Sanders retire in early April, the former Vice President now has 1,993 convention delegates, whether virtual or not. due to the COVID-19 crisis.

To secure the nomination, a candidate must have 1,991 delegates. A series of primaries in Pennsylvania, Iowa, New Mexico, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and the District of Columbia brought Biden to the top amid the coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests and curfews. for the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers

Friends, tonight we secure the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. I will spend every day fighting to win your vote so that together we can win the battle for the soul of this nation. https://t.co/sl3wFGabpg – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2020

"It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented candidate groups that the Democratic Party has ever put forward, and I am proud to say that we are going to this general election as a united party," Biden said tonight by successfully securing the Democrats. 'Nomination in his third attempt in so many decades.

"I will spend every day from now until November 3 fighting to win the votes of Americans throughout this great country so that together we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we that we rebuild our economy, they all come, "added the man who served as Barack Obama's Veep.

"Today, once again, I ask all Americans who feel downed, numbered and abandoned, to join our campaign," said Biden, increasingly keen. "Because we are not only building the movement that will defeat Donald Trump, we are building the movement that will transform our nation."

A CNN poll of polls released today has Biden leading the first Celebrity Apprentice host by 51% to 41% among registered voters.

Having promised in a debate earlier this year against Senator Sanders that he would have a woman as his running mate, the former vice president is expected to announce his choice of vice president in the coming weeks, and Hollywood is making bets on who to pick up will be

Right now, the odds are in favor of junior senator and former California presidential contender Kamala Harris.