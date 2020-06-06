Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband will face Joe Giudice in a celebrity boxing match

WENN / Instagram

Waiter-turned-actor Ojani Noa is set up by promoter Damon Feldman to face the former & # 39; The Real Housewives of New Jersey & # 39; in the Bahamas in late October.

Jennifer LopezThe first husband is coming up to the ring to face the United States reality star. Joe Giudice in a celebrity boxing match.

"Celebrity Boxing" promoter Damon Feldman has recruited a waiter-turned-actor Ojani Noa confront the ex "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"Regular, who was deported to Italy from the United States in 2018, in the Bahamas on October 24, according to TMZ.

Noa, 45, was married to the superstar for less than a year until early 1998, and has since followed J.Lo to acting, appearing in a 2002 film called "Rappin-n-Rhyming," and playing a bully in 2004's "Vendetta": No Conscience, No Mercy. "