J.K. Rowling faces violent backlash over tweets deemed transphobic

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling He faces a backlash after being accused of making transphobic comments on social media.
On Saturday afternoon, the 54-year-old author shared an op-ed from a global health website titled "Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for Menstruating People." and shared his confusion with the phrase "menstruating people,quot;.
"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone helped me." she continued in her initial tweet. "Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"
the DevEx The article described the "many gender aspects of the pandemic, including the increased vulnerabilities to gender-based violence during confinements and the risks faced by primary caregivers." The article stated that approximately 1.8 billion girls, women, and gender non-binary people menstruate, adding that this "has not stopped due to the pandemic,quot; and still requires the "necessary menstrual supplies, safe access to toilets, soap, water and private products, spaces in front of blocked living conditions that have eliminated the privacy of many populations. "
Soon after, the author became a trending topic on Twitter, as many followers and people on social media began calling her for her comments.
Survivor& # 39; s Zeke Smith, answered to the author writing, "Hello! I'm a man! Menstruation! Stop being a hole!"
Smith appeared on CBS season 34 Survivor: Game Changers and was revealed to be transgender by a fellow contestant. Following his response, a Twitter user asked Smith why he was "politicizing,quot; how he identifies himself. To which Smith answered, "(JK Rowling) is the one who politicizes him by denying that trans men exist and that all women menstruate. I talk to my doctor about it! I have nothing to gain! My body just insists on doing it! I am not a woman ! "
Despite the backlash over his initial comments, Rowling continued to express his point of view.
In a follow-up tweet, the author wrote, "If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erase the concept of sex it eliminates the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth.
"The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, 'hate'. trans people because they think that sex is real and has experienced consequences, it's silly, "he wrote, referring to the reaction he was getting online.
the Fantastic beasts author then tweeted, "I respect the right of every trans person to live in a way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I would walk with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it is hateful to say. "
Singer and music producer Brad Walsh He also responded to the author's claims on Twitter, writing"You are a smart person. How come you still don't understand the difference between sex and gender? The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance right now is stubbornness. It is incredibly disappointing."
He added: "Okay, mute now because the TERFs are out."
TERF, or Transsexual Radical Feminist, is a term the author has referred to as before. In December last year, the author became a trending topic once again on Twitter after publicizing their support for British researcher Maya Forstater who has also been criticized for being transphobic. According to NBC News At the time, in 2018 Slack tweets and messages, Forstater criticized the proposed changes to the UK Gender Recognition Act of 2004 that allowed people to self-identify their gender.
Rent alum Anthony Rapp also led to Twitter This afternoon to express her frustration at Rowling's tweets, "She has such a powerful voice. Why is she using that voice to die on a hill of transphobia? It is damaging and sad and makes no sense. Is it really her belief that that trans women Somehow threaten their own identity? What are you so afraid of?
Actress Patti harrison shared on social media that the author's choice tweet about "trans women are not real women RIGHT NOW during the BLM rampage it really shows your depth of thought about trans people and black people … I get flu-like symptoms trying to imagine their thoughts (or lack of them) at … the intersection. "
Singer, songwriter and model Kim Petras He responded to Rowling and also criticized her for how she was using her platform on Twitter, where the author has accumulated more than 14 million followers. "Madam … read the room and post on BLM! How's this the right time to start this?" Petras wrote.
LGBTQ Rights Organization GLAAD also led to Twitter to speak out against Rowling's comments. "If you want to direct your legitimate anger about JK Rowling's latest anti-trans comments into something positive, support organizations that help black trans people like @MBJInstitute, @blacktransusa, @TransJusticeFP, @Genderintell and @ukblackpride."
In another tweet, the organization wrote, "JK Rowling continues to align with an ideology that willingly distorts the facts about gender identity and trans people. In 2020, there is no excuse for attacking trans people."
Despite the controversy, Rowling's tweets woke up, she went on to write"I have spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs, and scientific articles by trans people, doctors, and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they don't have knowledge."