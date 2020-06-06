J.K. Rowling faces violent backlash over tweets deemed transphobic

"The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, 'hate'. trans people because they think that sex is real and has experienced consequences, it's silly, "he wrote, referring to the reaction he was getting online.

the Fantastic beasts author then tweeted, "I respect the right of every trans person to live in a way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I would walk with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it is hateful to say. "

Singer and music producer Brad Walsh He also responded to the author's claims on Twitter, writing"You are a smart person. How come you still don't understand the difference between sex and gender? The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance right now is stubbornness. It is incredibly disappointing."

He added: "Okay, mute now because the TERFs are out."

TERF, or Transsexual Radical Feminist, is a term the author has referred to as before. In December last year, the author became a trending topic once again on Twitter after publicizing their support for British researcher Maya Forstater who has also been criticized for being transphobic. According to NBC News At the time, in 2018 Slack tweets and messages, Forstater criticized the proposed changes to the UK Gender Recognition Act of 2004 that allowed people to self-identify their gender.