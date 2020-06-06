Is that why Scott Disick and Sofia Richie broke up?

Ever since Sofia Richie and Scott Disick broke up, people have been trying to figure out why. Now Life & Style is addressing the issue in its next issue on June 15, 2020. According to the publication, a source is looking at the real reason Scott and Sofia broke up and not because their family disapproved of it, as some media outlets say. report. Scott and Sofia were together for almost three years, and their May / December romance was seen as a bit controversial since Scott Disick is 16 years older than her. The source said it was because Scott went to and left rehab, but did not enter rehab after going home which led to her leaving the relationship.

The source stated the following.

"Sofia was proud of Scott for taking steps to get help and understood why she left after someone leaked her photo, but when she returned, she made no effort to find another rehab center and that was the last straw."

According to the report, Sofia was waiting for Scott to re-enter rehab, and instead went on a luxury vacation with her baby, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney and the couple's children, Mason, Penelope and Reign celebrated Scott's 37th birthday in Utah with members of his family. Sofia didn't even wish Scott a happy birthday on social media!

Now, people wonder if Scott and Kourtney are not going to be together again.

https://twitter.com/CosmopolitanUK/status/126745462632190361AC8

The source went on to explain why Sofia permanently canceled it.

"Sofia was fed up with Scott's behavior. She saw that he was never really going to change. So Kourtney stepped in. Scott likes to feel cared for and Kourtney likes to feel needed. A reconciliation could definitely be in the cards."

What you think? Do you think Kourtney and Scott are going to be together again? Do you think the LIfe & Style font is correct and that the real reason Sofia Richie broke up with Scott Disick is that she didn't go into rehab again?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0