Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares an image of the late actor

Bollywood witnessed the loss of the impeccable actor Irrfan Khan more than a month ago. The late actor's son, Babil, has taken care of himself after his father's disappearance to regularly post things about him.

Today, Irrfan's son Babil shared a click from his father and related a story of how the artist found a connection to the rains. Due to the cyclone, Mumbai experienced its first showers and Babil took this opportunity to reveal something about his father that none of us knew. He has shared a photo where Irrfan is seen in a desert, looking at a camel. The legend said: “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything I have experienced. He could only explain it to me across the limits within the words that would allow him, but there was a connection that I cannot encompass even in the most beautiful language; Only the desert could show, oh my God, what the rain did to it. "Isn't that amazing?