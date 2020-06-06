Iowa licenses force coach after former players allege mistreatment

Iowa put football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle on paid administrative leave Saturday after several former black Hawkeyes players complained to Doyle, who is white, who spoke racist language to them when they were on the show.

The comments about Doyle that were posted on Twitter on Friday (according to Go Iowa Awesome) were part of a larger complaint by former players that the show's culture stifles self-expression and makes black players feel unequal.

Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta announced Doyle's departure.

The players said Doyle used racist stereotypes to taunt them and, in one case, forced a player to reach into a garbage can to retrieve a bottle of water. Ferentz called the allegations against Doyle, who has been in Iowa with Ferentz since 1999, "troubling,quot; and said they "have made a lasting impact on these players."

"(Doyle) and I agree that all parties will hear their voices and then a decision will be made on how to move forward," Ferentz said in his video announcement. Doyle is the highest-paid strength coach in college football at $ 800,000 a year.

Ferentz said in an opening statement Friday night that he was grateful that the former players spoke.

"I am saddened to hear these comments from some of our former players." he said. "Although I wish they had contacted us directly, I am grateful that these players have decided to share their experiences now."

In his statement on Saturday, Ferentz said he was creating an advisory committee to "examine where we are today and how we can have a better environment tomorrow." A former player will chair the committee, which will be comprised of current and former players and program staff.

Additionally, Ferentz lifted a ban on the program for current players using social media.

"As I told the team earlier this week, I am a white soccer coach. Teaching is what I do best. But it is also important to know when to be the student," he said.