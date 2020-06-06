Investors argue against overpayment package for Activision CEO

A major investment group with substantial participations in Activision shares speaks this week against high compensation for Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The move comes ahead of a shareholder vote on the executive pay scheduled for June 11.

"In the past four years, Activision Blizzard CEO Robert Kotick has received more than $ 20 million in combined stocks / options per year," investment group CtW writes in a letter to the SEC this week. "These capital grants have been consistently greater than the total payment (the sum of the base salary, annual bonus, and capital payment) of CEO pairs in similar companies."

CtW, which works with union-sponsored pension funds to speak out against "irresponsible and unethical corporate behavior and overpayment," said Kotick's overcompensation is especially troubling in light of the wave of nearly 800 layoffs the company launched in 2019. Those layoffs were implemented in the midst of the announcement of "record results in 2018,quot; for Activision and reportedly focused on the "non-development teams,quot; that were no longer needed thanks to a lighter list of future company releases.

In a statement provided to GameSpot, Activision defended Kotick's high salary, noting that more than 90 percent of that compensation is based on the company's stock performance. Activision's market capitalization "has grown from less than $ 10 million to more than $ 53 billion dollars,quot; since Kotick began as CEO in 1991, the company said.

"In the past five years, Activision Blizzard's stock price has outperformed the S,amp;P 500 by more than 120% and in the past 20 years, under the leadership of Mr. Kotick, Activision Blizzard's stock price has outperformed the S,amp;P 500 by more than 11,000%. " The company told GameSpot.

What is "overpayment,quot; anyway?

Kotick's high salary is not a new problem for investment groups. Indirect voting advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended similar votes against Activision's executive pay plans since 2012, when Kotick's $ 64.9 million in compensation made him the second highest-paid CEO in the country. Advisory firm Glass Lewis has also recommended not approving Kotick's pay package from 2012 to 2018, before turning around to support the vote in recent years.

In an SEC filing in April, Activision said the ISS's recommendation against its executive pay package (which CtW cites in its letter) was based on a "flawed analysis,quot; with a series of technical errors. "We also believe that the EEI analysis does not give adequate credit to the Company's historically sound financial and operating results that continue to this day, even in these historically difficult times," the company wrote.

In 2019, shareholder advocacy group As You Sow ranked Kotick 45th on its "overpaid CEOs,quot; list, arguing that nearly $ 13 million of its $ 28.7 million in pay that year was excessive, based on the total returns of the shareholders. Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson appeared on that list at number 98.

92 percent of Activision shareholders voted to approve the Kotick payment in June 2018. According to public disclosures for 2018, the Kotick payment is 319 times the average salary of an Activision employee, compared to an average multiplier. 142x for the S,amp;P 500 as a whole.