India Arie laughs at rumor of her and Chris Tucker's 13-year-old secret romance

WENN

The Grammy-winning artist admits she had a date or two with the & # 39; Rush Hour & # 39; actor. a long time ago, but he denies they've been dating since.

Up News Info –

India Arie has cleared things up on his dating history. The singer / songwriter was suddenly swept up in dating speculation involving her and Chris Tucker Thursday, June 4. According to the report that circulated on Twitter, she and the actor / comedian have been together for 13 years and have managed to keep their relationship under the radar all this time.

Not letting it spread like wildfire, India soon turned to Twitter to shut down the rumor. Sharing a clip of Michelle Obama laughing on a late-night talk show to express her feelings, she wrote in the caption: "Chris and Tucker have we been dating for 13 years? 13 YEARS !! Chile! That's something BLACK STRONG (LOVE) Tea. "

India Arie laughed at Chris Tucker dating.

He emphasized it in another tweet, "Soooo, NO. I'm not dating @christuckerreal," although he admitted "they had a date A or 2" a long time ago. "… apparently that was 13 years ago?" he added, apparently remembering little of his brief adventure as saying, "I really don't remember Lol."

The singer repeated her denial.

To those who believe in dating speculation, the four-time Grammy winner replied, "For you guys who LOVED the IDEA, @christuckerreal and me as a couple hahaha, I'm sorry." Then she promoted her new song titled "Crazy," "I have a REAL LOVE story for you, really. #Crazy."

Before the Indian denial, people were shocked to learn that the singer for "Beautiful Flower" and the "Silver Linings Strategy Book"The actor has allegedly been quietly dating for over a decade." Chris Tucker and India Arie have been dating for 13 years? "one person reacted.

"Chris Tucker and India Arie have really been together for years and we didn't know that. Dang. Talk about being discreet and building," another surprised user tweeted. A third person asked in disbelief: "SOMEONE F ** KIN LYING DAWG IS NOT THE WAY CHRIS TUCKER LOUD A ** HAD BEEN HUNCIN IN INDIA ARIE FOR 13 YEARS AND NO ONE KNOWS. WHAT ????"

Chris, meanwhile, has not responded to dating speculation.