"I'm not about to abolish the entire police department,quot;: Mayor Frey speaks at Mpls. Protest – Up News Info

First singing "Black Lives Matter," and then singing "Defund the police, give the money to the community." Black Visions Collective leads a march from Bottineau Park

Protesters marched on Saturday demanding that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and invest in community-led security measures beyond the police.

When Mayor Frey appeared, he did not receive the warmest welcome.

Throughout the afternoon, the message was not only to disburse the police department, but to abolish it.

Chants were chanted against racist policemen and songs were sung about how to put money in black communities. Then Mayor Frey was seen in the crowd and invited to the front.

The protest organizer asked him blankly yes or no: "Will you commit to underfinancing the police?" She said her reelection offer next year depended on it, and the crowd agreed.

Mayor Frey asked "Will you commit to underfinancing the police, yes or no?" Speaker says his reelection depends on the response. The answer could not be heard, but the crowd erupts in jeers, chanting "GO HOME JACOB."

When he gave his answer, there was an eruption of boos and chants for him to go home.

Up News Info caught Mayor Frey afterwards and this is what he had to say:

"If you ask if I am in favor of massive structural reform to overhaul a structurally racist system, the answer is 'yes.' If you ask me if I will do my best to reject the inherent inequities that are literally embedded in architecture, the answer If you ask me if I am willing to do everything I can for the rest of my term to make sure that the police union, the police contract, the arbitration system and some of these policies have resulted in specific problems People blacks and browns and murders across generations, I totally agree. I'm not about to abolish the entire police department, I'll be honest about it. "

The march has also stopped several times for different reasons: once there was a dance party, another was for a prayer.

At first, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was also there.

Rep. Ilhan Omar giving a speech that turns the crowd on after removing the mask that says "Stop Killing Black People,"

She delivered a speech that resonated with the crowd, saying she is happy that there is consensus in the Minneapolis City Council that the police department is "inherently beyond reform."

The next step he said is to hold the board members accountable.

