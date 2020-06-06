Ice Cube and NWA classic song about police brutality quadruple in currents amid George Floyd protests

One of NWA's most controversial songs, "F * ck Tha Police," has been broadcast about 400% more than normal amid Black Lives Matter protests this year. Several outlets, including Global News, reported that the classic song has been a fan favorite amid the protests.

Rolling Stone reported that from May 27 to June 1, the track increased by 272%. Another song that protesters and other users have been listening to is "This Is America,quot; ​​by Childish Gambino. The store says the song's broadcasts increased by 149%.

NWA has become the most legendary hip-hop group of all time, among some others. One of its main members, Ice Cube, has also been very vocal regarding the protests.

The former NWA member Ice Cube was supposed to appear on ABC Good morning america on May 28, but after George Floyd's death while in police custody, the rapper postponed his appearance.

The rapper turned to his Twitter to apologize to everyone who expected him to come to the show, but said at the time that he was "not in the mood to say to the United States, good morning." As previously reported, Ice Cube was quickly praised by many of its fans, with a few exceptions.

One user in particular said that Ice Cube should have used its massive platform to talk about the injustice facing fallen man. However, Ice Cube said he had "finished talking,quot;.

I'm done talking. These people know the right thing from the wrong thing and obviously don't care. So what are we talking about? https://t.co/vOQaKFdmxs – Ice cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

Later, Ice Cube went on to say that people guilty of these crimes know the difference between right and wrong, so there was nothing to talk about.

Around the same time, Ice Cube posted a photo of what appeared to be Derek Chauvin wearing a hat that said, "Make America white again." Chauvin is the police officer who killed George Floyd by pressing his knee to his neck while Floyd complained that he couldn't breathe.

Ice Cube went on to say that the FBI knows more than anyone who is and is not racist in the police department. The problem is that they really don't care.



