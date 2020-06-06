"I do not regret not pursuing higher education,quot; – Latest news

In early 2002, after graduating from JNTU Hyderabad with a degree in electronic and communication engineering, Radhika Tamvada aspired to pursue it with a master's degree. He had received offers from multiple universities in the United States. "But my parents were reluctant," she says. "Although they were incredibly supportive of my ambitions, it was not common at the time, especially in our family, to send girls to study abroad. Also, I had a job offer through on-campus placement."

She decided to postpone higher education and took the job. "That job led to another, and then another, and I ended up without going after the teachers," she says. "Even when I got married and moved to the United States two years later, it was the perfect opportunity to continue my studies, but instead, I assumed the role of software design engineer at Microsoft."

Looking back, Radhika says she has no regrets. "What I wanted to learn, I learned on the job over the years."



Radhika's work experience is as impressive as any prestigious degree. For the past 18 years, he worked with Google (his work there led to two approved US patents) and Flipkart, in addition to Microsoft.



"In the technology industry, there is a lack of women leaders and experts to exchange experiences and comments or to admire. I think we should work on that." Radhika Tamvada Head of Product, Financial Services, PhonePe

At PhonePe, where she is currently director of financial products and services, she and her team of 10 engineers are creating an investment product. Their first product is a mutual fund, and they are trying to make access simple and seamless. "An example of this is how we transform the KYC (know your customer) process of almost 30 fields and forms in just three easy steps. And with a data feedback loop, we fine-tune the system and minimize errors. This increased dramatically our conversation rate, "she says.

Early in her career, she realized that what really excites her is understanding customers' needs and seeing how the product she builds helps them. That's what led her to explore the administration side and join a startup, Flipkart, after returning to India in 2015.

Radhika believes that female representation and leadership in the industry are important. At Google, she and some colleagues started a mentoring program to help connect junior female engineers with senior female leaders. "Something as small as having someone with similar experiences to speak and admire can make a big difference," she says.

