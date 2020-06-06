Hundreds of Children and Teens March in St. Paul by George Floyd – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Since George Floyd died, there have been marches throughout the city, but on Saturday morning in St. Paul, a march was formed specifically for the younger generation to join in and have their voices heard.

The Children's March was only a mile long. The group started at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center and moved down Marshall Avenue and back.

"I feel good and proud," said Brenden, 7, who participated in the Children's March.

Any child or adolescent between the ages of three and sixteen was encouraged to participate, along with their parents.

"I brought them here to help support and help make a change," said Valerie Rubin Rashaad, who brought her son and grandson to participate.

She wants them to witness a movement that she feels stands out from the rest. "It's different this time," said Rubin Rashaad, "I'm a kid from the '60s and it just feels different, so I want you to come here and see it."

Tresa Mason brought her 3-year-old granddaughter to the Children's March because she doesn't think you're too young to start learning about activism.

"As soon as they're born, they start learning to act," Mason said.

St. Paul police rode their bikes alongside protesters and blocked traffic for them.

"With everything that's happening, it's kind of scary to bring your kids back to normal, in case something happens," Mason said.

"I didn't feel safe taking them to the other marches, but this is my neighborhood and I felt safe bringing them here," said Rubin Rashaad.

Drew Stevenson took his 5 young children on their first march, showing them how to stand up for what they believe in.

"I think it is important for me to set that example for my children," said Stevenson, "We want to support our black community."