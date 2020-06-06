Hundreds converge on Dallas City Hall as city leaders declare "George Floyd Remembrance Day,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson joined the US representative. USA Eddie Bernice Johnson, Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall, some of the city's city councilors, religious leaders, and community members for a George Floyd memorial service.

After religious leaders of various denominations prayed for the country to be healed, Mayor Johnson stepped onto the podium and said, “I am honored to be able to declare George Perry Floyd's Remembrance Day today, not just in remembrance of the George Floyd himself, but for what he represents in being a turning point, I pray for our nation, our state, and our city. "

Mayor Johnson reiterated his support for the peaceful protest and the need for lawmakers to stop ignoring the screams of such a large portion of the population. "The problem has never been that there has not been a movement to achieve justice in this country for African Americans and everyone else," he said. "The problem has been that we haven't had enough support in the corridors of power for the changes we needed to make."

Rep. Johnson emphasized that not all police are bad and that not all people are good. But she said that despite efforts to build bridges between the police and the community, nothing has changed. "I wonder how long we will wait for this justice system to work. The time is now. It doesn't matter who the person who was killed was, what matters is that it was wrong. "

Johnson said the community needs the help of white people and urged attendees to tell their representatives that "we need them to understand that we are black every day, and we are reminded every day that we are black." We just want to be treated the same as everyone else. "

The event, held at Dallas City Hall Plaza, ended at 8:46 a.m., with 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the exact amount of time George Floyd was immobilized with a Minneapolis police officer's knee around his neck. There was a powerful moment of silence.

There was a moment of silence and all attendees knelt, lay down, or remained completely silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Mayor Johnson called a special City Council meeting to discuss police conduct during the recent protests.