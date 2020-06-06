How to hide faces and remove metadata when you photograph a protest

While showing up at a protest may demonstrate your opinion to the world, you may not want your face, or the faces of other protesters, to be included, especially when there is a possibility that authorities will collect and use that information (as they have ). to track movements during social distancing COVID-19). As a result, many consider it vital to hide people's faces in any photos they post on social media and other online sources. (For additional information, here is a toolkit produced by the Authority Collective, which provides information and advice on this topic.)

What follows are some strategies to remove facial features from your photos. Of course, you can open your images on a desktop or laptop with Photoshop or Preview to blur or scrub, but let's assume you don't have a laptop with you. So with mobile in mind, you still have some solid options.

What to do

When removing faces, you want to use a method that cannot be reversed. It is possible to blur a photo, especially using neural networks. Bluring cannot be completely reversed as it is lossy (in other words, some data will be permanently lost), but many can be "restored,quot;. So why take the risk? Painting on faces or using mosaic blur techniques will avoid any possibility of reversing the effect.

You also want to remove all the metadata from your images. They can carry GPS location, timestamps, and details about the type of phone being used – basically a lot of things that can be used to determine where you were and when.

Built-in methods

While there are a plethora of apps that will help blur or cover faces and remove metadata for iOS and Android devices (some of which I mention below), there are ways you can do both without using a third-party app.

First, you can use its built-in photo editor to lock faces individually. In iOS, open Photos, tap your photo and select the Edit option (in the upper right corner). Touch the three dots in that same corner to access Marked. With that, create solid circles or squares to lock the faces.

It is not so easy to use an Android phone. Android also has a native marking tool: In the Photos app, select the photo, tap the Edit tool (second from left at bottom), and choose Marking (second from right at bottom). Then you can use the Pen Tool at the bottom center to scribble on anything you want to cover.

Then you want to get rid of the metadata. When you take a photo on your device, the meta will be automatically attached. The easiest way to avoid this is to take screenshots of your photos so meta and geotagging don't get transferred. Also make sure to view your photo in full screen and make sure you don't have any notifications or other identifying features in the screenshot.

The same can be done for the video, at least, using an iPhone. Instead of just using the Camera app, start a screen recording while you're making your video, and use that recording instead.

If you have an LG or Samsung Android phone, you may also have a built-in screen recorder – find it on the Quick Settings screen by swiping down twice from the top. If it's not there, or if you have a different phone model, you'll need to download a third-party app like AZ Screen Recorder.

Third-party apps that hide faces and remove meta

Recently, there have been a plethora of apps that will help hide faces and remove metadata for iOS and Android devices. You may find it easier to use one of these.

For example, the encrypted messaging application Signal has announced a new face blur tool that will be incorporated into the latest Android and iOS versions of the software.

There are also grassroots efforts like Image Scrubber, which you can use in a browser on your device to upload images to blur and scrub, and then save the anonymous version on your device. This is great because it works on all devices, mobile devices and desktop computers.

If you already use apps to edit and enhance photos, you may also be able to use them to blur. Applications like Glitche (iOS) and Glitch Lab (Android) allow you to pixelate over selected areas, and Trigraphy (iOS) allow you to create mosaic effects. If you want to take photos now and remove the goal later, you can use the apps mentioned above or photo apps like Halide (iOS) and Snapseed (Android).

In the end, the method you choose will depend on how much work you want to do during or after the fact. For me, it would take photos, edit them in the phone photo app, take screenshot and then delete originals. Because if your device is unlocked and you have the originals there, you may have done all that work for nothing.