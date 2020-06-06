How to give back to your besieged community – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Twin Cities faces one of its most challenging episodes in modern history. Protests against George Floyd's death by Minneapolis police have given way to night after night of fire, looting and violence.

Many community institutions have pledged to remain dedicated to fighting for good, unity and unity in a time of violent division. We have put together some of those institutions below:

The City of Minneapolis has compiled a list of resources to help residents who need food, clothing, financial and medical care. That list can be found HERE.

For an updated daily list of immediate needs, click HERE.

GoFundMe and Fundraisers:

Abi’s Cafe

About: Rdistributing money to help cover damage to Abi’s Cafe, as many other POC-owned companies on Lake Street have experienced this week. The group will also share resources with the affected community around them.

Business reconstruction of African immigrants

About: In response, AEDS has created the Business Aid Fund to meet the needs of local African immigrant companies. The Business Relief Fund is a forgivable loan to keep small businesses open and continue to contribute to the community.

Elektra Agency

About: The small family business was destroyed on May 30. After moving to Minneapolis from Ecuador, the family put all their work into opening their business to make the community a better place. Agencia Elektra was a multipurpose store for the Hispanic community.

Asian business

About: Help Asian small businesses hurt by recent riots. AEDA has created a recovery fund to help these local companies. In Little Mekong alone (one mile on University Avenue from Marion to Dale) more than two dozen businesses were damaged.

Ayeeyo Childcare Center and City Market

About: Both Ayeeyo Childcare Center and City Market have already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and have now been forced to close and are unable to serve their community at this time.

Bole Ethopian Cuisine

About: The family restaurant was destroyed, as well as Bolé Express, the fast food version of the Bolé franchise, which will open on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Boost mobile reconstruction

About: A black-owned business, operated by two brothers on the north side of Minneapolis, the store was repeatedly mugged and looted.

Brightside Produce

About: Every week, Brightside partners with small retailers throughout North and South Minneapolis to provide high-quality, affordable fruits and vegetables to the community. Many of its partner retailers are damaged or closed, leaving residents with few options for fresh food. To help deliver fresh produce directly to community members, they have established a GiveMN fundraiser.

La Huazteca Butcher

About: A The local grocery store on Lake Street suffered major damage on May 29. The business has served the community for seventeen years. Donations will go to help rebuild.

Cedar Child Care Center

About: A female-run Somali child care center located on East Lake Street in Minneapolis was destroyed on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Chicago Lake Dental

About: The family business in southern Minneapolis was destroyed due to the recent riots. Donations will be used to help dental staff and their families as they are out of work now, and will be used to rebuild the clinic as soon as possible so they can return to work to serve the community.

Joy of the city: Support the cities

About: By joining together to show full support for neighborhoods and small businesses, City Joy is raising money to help provide food and clothing to community members and to support small businesses. They have also coordinated volunteer efforts.

Community-university health center

About: People in need can call CUHCC at 612-301-3433 for help finding resources including food, shelter, medical care, and prescription refills.

Cutz Too Barbershop

About: Cutz Too Barbershop has served the community for the past 20 years on East Lake St. in Minneapolis. The barber shop was destroyed due to the recent riots and the funds will go towards repairs.

Du Nord

About: Du Nord is establishing this fund to support black and brown companies affected by the unrest. They are dedicated to rebuilding Minneapolis in a way that ensures the restoration of our cultural beacons.

E,amp;L Supermarket and Deli

About: Located in Minneapolis, the small business suffered significant damage on May 29. The windows of the market were smashed and merchandise stolen.

East Lake Street Background

About: The businesses of La Michoacana Purepecha, Total Wireless, Granny’s Helpful Hands and El Chuchi Market have been destroyed. These small, independent family businesses really serve your neighborhood, and all donations go to cleanup / rebuild.

The Chuchi flavor

About: The family business was destroyed on May 27, 2020 and donations will go directly to reconstruction. The store was also destroyed just a few weeks ago while it was closed due to COVID-19.

Emily's restaurant

About: The small family business was destroyed and was already suffering due to COVID-19. All donations will go to help rebuild the restaurant.

Essential elements for our community

About: This is a community resource group created to connect members of the Minnesota community with opportunities to donate, volunteer, and support those most affected by our current situation.

Fade Factory

About: The northern Minneapolis barbershop was a community center for many in the city. The business was destroyed on May 29.

# Fillthebus612

About: Funds to buy and obtain the necessary supplies to fill a school bus and deposit them in different places throughout the city. Donations will go directly to families in need in Minneapolis, St. Paul and small businesses that need help with rebuilding.

Gandhi Mahal Restaurant

About: The local restaurant was destroyed on May 27, 2020. All donations go towards rebuilding the restaurant in Minneapolis.

George Floyd Memorial Fund

About: On May 25, 2020, George Floyd tragically passed away. This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and bereavement counseling, and to help George's family in the days ahead.

Gianna Floyd Fund (Daughter of George Floyd)

About: This is the official GoFundMe established in honor of George Floyd to help meet the needs of his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd.

Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity

About: In addition to opening its building on May 27 to serve as a medical station, the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity is collecting financial donations to distribute to justice partners and those who find their way into their care.

Jelly Jewelry

About: The small family business was destroyed by the riots. All donations will go toward helping them clean and rebuild.

The Tropicana

About: A Latino-owned restaurant located in Plaza México that was already suffering losses due to COVID and was in a low-income community. In recent days, due to the Lake Street riots, the square has been destroyed.

Lake Street Family Business

About: The small, immigrant-owned family business is located at 417 E Lake Street within Lake Plaza / Plaza Mexico and has proudly served the southern Minneapolis community for over 10 years. The business was destroyed on May 28, 2020.

Latino community on Lake Street

About: reIn this fund, administered by La Raza Radio Station 95.7 FM and 1400 AM, which was also destroyed on May 29. The group will work with the Lake Street Council and all businesses in Lake Street and S. Minneapolis to ensure that the money goes to needy business owners.

Lift Minneapolis Relief

About: Lift Up has started a fundraiser to assist residents and recovery efforts in Minneapolis. 100% of donations will go directly to affected residents.

Lloyd's Pharmacy

About: The locally owned and operated independent pharmacy has been a staple in the St. Paul community for over 100 years. The building was destroyed in the early morning of May 29, 2020.

Longfellow Community Council

About: 31 buildings have been completely destroyed in the Longfellow neighborhood. Beyond that, at least 49 other companies suffered significant damage. Raising money to implement a three-pronged strategy to help rebuild our community: (1) Food Safety, (2) Safety and Security, and (3) Business Restoration.

Los Ocampo – Employee Relief Fund

About: On Saturday, May 30, the Los Ocampo restaurant located in Lake and Chicago in Minneapolis was destroyed. The restaurant is raising funds to help pay our employees during this difficult time.

Lyndale Neighborhood Association

About: 100% of the donated funds will go directly to companies that have suffered property damage during the civil unrest. The funds will be distributed to small businesses quickly.

Mail Solutions Plus

About: On 05/31/2020 around 2 a.m., Mail Solutions Plus and other businesses in the plaza were destroyed. These funds will go directly to Kester Wubben to help him recover from the loss of his business and livelihood.

Mama Safia's kitchen

About: Mama Safia wanted to bring authentic Somali cuisine to the Longfellow neighborhood. The restaurant was destroyed on May 28, 2020.

Manny's cakes

About: A family restaurant, Manny’s Tortas, since 1999 has been destroyed in 5 days. Help repair damage to the building and a portion of the funds raised will go to help rebuild efforts on Lake Street and other small businesses in the area.

Reconstruction of Mental Health Clinic

About: A black-owned mental health clinic located in the heart of southern Minneapolis that provides culturally appropriate and accessible social and mental health services. On Friday, May 28, Healing Path Wellness Services was destroyed.

Central Market

About: After 20 years of being a major milestone in the constant improvement of the Minneapolis lake Street community. The Central Market, a community-owned market, a cultural landmark, and a cooperative, has been destroyed. All contributions to this fund will go directly to the Central Market account to repair, rebuild, and begin the path to recovery.

Metro Behavioral Health Clinic

About: Metro Behavioral Health is located at 2700 E. Lake Street in South Minneapolis and was destroyed on 05/29/2020. It hopes to rebuild a safe space and continue to provide vital mental health services to our communities.

Metropolitan Association for Economic Development

About: All donations will go to the Metropolitan Association for Economic Development (MEDA) to be distributed directly to minority businesses hurt by these recent distressing events.

Midori's Floating World Cafe

About: Midori's Floating World Café is a restaurant owned by a Japanese minority that was destroyed. Donations go to help rebuild the restaurant.

Midtown Global Market

About: The Midtown Global Market, along with many businesses along Lake Street, need support to rebuild and heal. All donations will go directly to help repair the damage and help rebuild small businesses throughout the community.

Migizi Communications Inc.

About: MIGIZI acts as a circle of support that nurtures the development of Native American youth to unleash their creativity and benefit them, their families, and the community. Her building was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Minneapolis people in need

About: All donations will go toward essential supplies to help Minneapolis businesses rebuild those that were destroyed.

Minneapolis Medical Supplies Fund

About: The American Chiropractic Association and the American Black Chiropractic Association are helping to raise funds to donate to the SABCA chapter in Minneapolis. The money will be used to purchase supplies that will be released to medical professionals who work to help innocent bystanders and peaceful protesters.

Minneapolis Reconstruction

About: METERAny small business in Minneapolis and St Paul has been destroyed. All donations will go toward cleanup efforts and help rebuild businesses.

Minneapolis Small Businesses

About: All donations will go to restaurants and family businesses in Minneapolis that were destroyed.

Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits

About: The building was burned down during the recent riots. The funds will go to help employees and rebuild for the future.

Minnesota Transition Charter Schools

About: The funds go to the Minnesota Transitions Charter Schools, grades 7-12, which suffered damage on May 27, 2020.

MN Black Chamber of Commerce Support Fund

About: The MN Black Chamber Black Business Support Fund aims to address the immediate and urgent needs of black-owned businesses in Minnesota; as well as the more general and systemic problems surrounding racial inequalities in business.

MNFundHub

About: MNFundHub is dispersing funds directly to local community organizations, safety initiatives and workers who are collecting and distributing food, medical and safety supplies in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Website: Please donate to @MNFundHub on Venmo. All donations are divided among the organizations listed on their Instagram at @MNFundHub.

MN Teen activists

About: Uncertain times have affected small, family-owned businesses. Minnesota Teen Activists, set up this GoFundMe to help these homeowners pay for supplies, broken glass, stolen merchandise, and more.

MSP Jewelers

About: MSP Jewelers in Uptown Minneapolis is a small business jewelry store that opened in 2015 and is now destroyed. This fund will provide much-needed direct help to get this great small business up and running and covering damage and property costs.

Neighbors United Collaborative Financing – We love halfway

About: The Neighbors United Funding Collaborative is helping Midway + Union Park small businesses and the nonprofit community rebuild their storefronts.

Open House Learning Center

About: The Open Door Learning Center has been serving immigrants and refugees in the Twin Cities for years. In recent days, the organization's location on Lake Street was destroyed.

Optimism Integrity and Satisfaction

About: The small black-owned business aimed to serve beauty products, gift items, and Christmas decorations, and suffered damage and loss of merchandise.

Lake Street Mothers and Caregivers

About: Money and supplies collection group in support of mothers and caregivers affected by recent events. Many people have lost access to storefronts or transportation that helps them obtain supplies for the care of young children.

Pham rice bowl

About: A Small family restaurant that was destroyed and risks closing its doors forever. For over 10 years, the Pham family served homemade Chinese and Vietnamese dishes from the Midtown Global Market.

Pimento Relief Fund

About: Fund to provide black businesses without insurance relief to recover from damage caused during the recent riots.

Restore Minneapolis bracelets

About: Bracelets created by 9-year-old Kamryn Johnson, daughter of prominent Gopher soccer player Ron Johnson, to help those affected by the Minneapolis riots. All money raised will go toward purchasing supplies to take to Minneapolis and Grace Church.

Scores Sports Bar

About: Expected to open in the spring of 2020, the grand opening was delayed due to COVID-19. Established to open under the new guidelines, the black property business was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Seward Franklin Area Relief

About: The funds will go directly to the owner of Shega Foods and will go toward new donations and services to neighborhood residents.

Small Business Car Shop

About: The store had just been rebuilt and completed this month, recovering from an electrical fire that set the entire lot on fire and caught fire. The family business was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Small business inside Lake Plaza / Plaza México

About: the The small, immigrant-owned family business has proudly served the South Minneapolis community for more than 10 years. After being in financial form for COVID-19, the business was destroyed on Thursday, May 28.

Somali-owned businesses

About: Organizers The small business in Minneapolis was destroyed along with many other Somali-owned black companies. The goal is to distribute donations, starting with the Midtown-Phillips and Uptown areas.

Sol Travel Inc.

About: Owned by Mireya Bustamente and Camilo Ramos, this small business was burned down and stolen. One of the services that Sol Travel provided was money transfer, especially important for the immigrant community that depended on them to send money back to the family.

Studiiyo23 Recovery

About: A Minnesota's beloved clothing and sneaker store was destroyed the night of May 27, 2020.

Support the east side!

About: CSelect funds to support collections for the Indigenous Roots Supply Campaign. It also accepts funds to support specific businesses that were destroyed.

Tawfiq Mosque

About: The center has been providing various services to the community since its purchase in 2004. It helps rebuild the Tawfiq Islamic Center North branch that was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

The founding of Minneapolis

About: Through its Safe Communities Fund, the Minneapolis Foundation is accepting public donations that will be used to prevent further violence, heal the people and communities affected by this horrible tragedy, and address systemic inequalities and criminal justice reform.

The neu neu

About: The Neu Neu is a designated site for the delivery of food and emergency supplies between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Donations will be awarded to affected areas in Minneapolis. Volunteers are also needed to order and buy!

Town Talk Diner

About: Town Talk Diner was already suffering from the effects of COVID-19. The Minneapolis landmark was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Trio

About: Funds to support the only black-owned vegan restaurant in Minneapolis.

Twin cities giving back

About: This is a Facebook group for local businesses and families whose properties have been destroyed by recent riots.

Uncle Hugo

About: Uncle Hugo is one of the brilliant landmarks of science fiction and fantasy.

Literature and was recently destroyed. Help in any way you can, money for a new location, donations of hard-to-find books and items, etc.

Urban forage

About: On Wednesday 27 and early morning, Thursday 28, the business was damaged. The funds will go towards building repairs.

Urban enterprises

About: Urban Ventures works to address opportunity gaps in academics, nutrition, physical activity, parenting resources, and more. Visit the website below for details on what you can do now, and Urban Ventures will continually be communicating countless additional ways to help in the coming days.

We love Lake Street fundraising

About: Started by Visit Lake Street, the Lake Street Council (501c3) will donate 100% of the donations to help the Lake Street small business community rebuild their storefronts and provide for their community in this time of need. Community members can also find volunteer cleanup opportunities online.

We Love St. Paul Fundraiser

About: Initiated by the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, a fund has been created to Support the community with direct financial support to small businesses and nonprofits to help them rebuild their storefronts, reopen their businesses, and serve our neighborhoods.

West Broadway Business & Area Coalition

About: WBC in association with Northside Funders Group will direct all donations to support Northside businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 and the recent riots.

Young artists paint for murals

About: A long-time arts educator is seeking to provide structure and materials for those who want to participate in this next stage of the revolution taking place in South Minneapolis. The money will go towards painting and supplies, as well as food and masks.

Cleaning the city:

Cleaning at 44 and Penn

About: On the morning of 1/6/2020, businesses at 44th & Penn in North Minneapolis were destroyed. This gofundme is to help with the costs of cleaning up the damage and hopefully returning the space for the tenants to return.

Clean our beautiful city

About: Grab some big trash bags and a broom and join us in making our city a brilliant place once again. This page serves primarily as a hub for updates and information on sites that need help.

Clean up our community!

About: Group llooking for people willing to help plan and organize cleanups of our neighborhood and small local businesses. Details will be updated daily on the Facebook page.

Free hugs project

About: The Free Hugs Project, a group that promotes peace, inspires change and raises awareness about social problems, will come to help clean up Minneapolis. Community members can find volunteer opportunities by watching the Facebook video below or sending an email [email protected].

Lake Street Love

About: Mobilize groups of people fighting to resuscitate their communities in South Minneapolis, including clearing debris and removing graffiti.

SEWA AIFW (Asian Indian Family Welfare)

About: Sewa-Aifw is looking for volunteers to deliver food, clean and protect the building; 3702 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Support the cities

About: A group created to come together and offer assistance to neighborhoods that need support and cleanup. Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for assistance, and community members can find volunteer opportunities online.

Urban enterprises

About: Urban Ventures is organizing cleanup crews over the weekend and anticipating the need for a greater community cleanup effort beginning Monday, June 1. To receive updates on different opportunities, register using your Google Form.

Emergency Food and Assistance Units:

YMCA Essential Supply Unit

About: YMCA is conducting essential supply campaigns at locations in the Twin Cities to support their community. For a list of YMCAs that are delivery and distribution sites, click here.

Discipline Circle, Inc.

About: Circle of Discipline, Inc. offers free senior transportation to and from grocery stores and grocery stores. The program will run from May 30 to June 5 from 12 to 4 p.m. Additional details can be found on their Facebook page.

Indian Works Division

About: The organization needs food delivery, cleaning and protection of the building. They generally receive food donations from Cub Foods and Target, which were lost in the fires; The organization is located at 1001 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Pillsbury United Communities

About: You need "ready to go,quot; meals, access to groceries; at its multiple locations in the Twin Cities.

South High School Drive

About: South High School teachers in Minneapolis are accepting donations from VENMO to be used to distribute food and gift cards to community members affected by recent events.

Website: Venmo – @ Sheri-Harris-17

The food group

About: The Food Group has shared a thread of resources to alleviate hunger in Minneapolis. They encourage people to check with each organization for more information on specific emergency food needs and efforts.

The open door

About: The Open Door pantry is organizing an emergency food campaign between 9 and 3 in the afternoon on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31. Donations will be delivered to affected organizations in South Minneapolis. For a list of specific needs and delivery addresses, visit their Facebook page.

Vietnamese social services

About: Vietnamese social services are llooking for food and volunteers to help deliver food to the elderly; 277 University Ave W, San Pablo.